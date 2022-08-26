One UI 5 Beta 2 Available for Samsung Galaxy S22: What’s New

Samsung has started rolling out One UI 5 beta 2 for Galaxy S22 devices. Wondering what new features the One UI 5 beta 2 brings? Here is everything that you need to know.

Samsung launched the first beta of One UI 5 earlier this month. After a long wait, the One UI 5 beta 2 is now available in many regions worldwide, including India, the UK, South Korea, Germany, and the US. Beta testers can easily identify the new firmware version as it ends with “ZVHK.” The update comes with several new features and changes.

One UI 5 Beta 2: Features and Changes

Starting with the bug fixes, Samsung says issues with the home screen, auto-rotate, the S Pen, shared links, touch sensitivity, Bixby Routines, and screen capture have been fixed. The new beta should provide a much smoother software experience than before.

In addition, the update fixes an issue in Samsung Messages that prevented users from copying and forwarding content. Lastly, the update also resolves a problem that prevented users from unlocking their phones by using lock screen patterns.

In terms of new features, One UI 5.0 beta 2 brings a Smart Widget that suggests useful apps and features to the users based on their usage patterns. It also brings the new Maintenance Mode that helps users keep their data private when they might hand over their phones for repairs.

Another new feature in One UI 5.0 beta 2 is privacy detection. The share panel will now alert users when they try to share photos containing sensitive information, such as ID cards, passports, and credit cards. Rather than stopping users from sharing such data, it works as a reminder to help prevent accidental leaks.

The Routines app has been split into two main categories— Mode and Routines. With the Modes feature, users can adjust their phone settings based on their current activity or situation. It is similar to how Focus mode works on iPhone.

Talking about the things that do not work on the latest beta, Samsung says that there are some known issues with the Samsung Wallet app. Users might have to re-configure their Digital Car Key if they had configured it before, while users who didn’t update their app before upgrading might find that the Wallet app got removed.

The One UI 5.0 beta 2 firmware may have other unknown problems, so we recommend installing it only on a secondary device. However, if you intend to test One UI 5 Beta 2 on your Samsung Galaxy S22, here are some things you need to know.

One UI 5 Beta: How to Install

If you happen to own a Samsung Galaxy S22 series device, you can easily install One UI 5 Beta on your smartphone in just a couple of steps. First, open the Samsung Members app on your Galaxy S22. Then, head over to the section “Notices” and click on the banner that provides the option for enrolling in the beta program.

You will be prompted to enroll in the beta on the next screen. Wait a few minutes for the app to process your enrollment. Once the registration is successfully completed, you can download the public beta release by heading to your device’s Software update page and tapping on Check for Updates.

Have you installed One UI 5 beta on your Samsung smartphone? How's your experience been?