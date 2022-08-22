When Will Nothing Phone 1 Get Android 13? Carl Pei Can’t Answer.

Waiting for the Android 13 update on your Nothing Phone 1? Carl Pei, the founder of Nothing, has shed light on when the high-anticipated update will arrive for the Phone 1, and it doesn’t look good.

Nothing launched the Phone 1 a month ago. The phone received high praises from the customers and tech community for delivering a one-of-a-kind experience at a low price. At the time, the company promised that the Phone 1 would receive three years of Android OS updates. And now that Android 13 is out, a Twitter user asked Carl Pei when Android 13 would launch on the Phone 1, and Carl Pei gave a rather pointless response.

Product is more than just version Numbers

A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers — Carl Pei (@getpeid) August 17, 2022

“A product is more than just its specs, features, and version numbers,” said Carl Pei on Twitter. While the statement in itself is true, it’s certainly not an encouraging message for the Phone 1 owners.

Obviously, the speed at which the company delivers Android updates isn’t everything, but it’s an important factor, especially for phones like the Nothing Phone 1 that are primarily driven by software. Nothing says the Phone 1 provides “the best of Android” with a “perfected” experience. Is Android 13 part of the “best of Android” experience? Nothing doesn’t believe so, at least for now.

On the contrary, Nothing has been pushing a lot of software updates for its Phone 1 lately. While the updates are still based on Android 12, the company has ironed out a lot of bugs that were initially present on the phone and has added new features along.

Still, it would be great if Carl Pei provided an Android 13 release window for the Phone 1 — even a vague release window would work at this point.