Nvidia’s RTX 5090 and 5080 deliver AI gaming revolution—if you can find one

NVIDIA released a comprehensive software update on January 30 that extends its latest DLSS 4 technology to existing RTX graphics card owners and launches its new RTX 5090 and 5080 GPUs.

Meanwhile, launch day chaos from explosive demand and production snags left many gamers frustrated.

NVIDIA brings DLSS 4 to older GPUs

The driver update (version 572.16) allows RTX 40-series GPU owners to enable DLSS 4 features in games that don’t officially support it. DLSS 4 uses transformer artificial intelligence (AI) models, similar to ChatGPT, to predict and generate frames. This enhancement can boost frame rates and improve image quality across more than 75 games.

The new system generates up to three additional frames for each rendered frame, significantly improving performance. “DLSS 4 Multi Frame Generation makes games so snappy and smooth, they feel like new,” said PCWorld in their review.

“After spending an entire week with the GeForce RTX 5090, it’s safe to say that DLSS 4 is not only a selling point but a set of AI models and features that improve PC gaming as a whole,” noted TweakTown in their analysis.

Existing RTX 40-series GPU owners will benefit from a 40% faster frame generation model that uses 30% less video memory. NVIDIA also improved its RTX Video Super Resolution feature, reducing GPU resource usage by 30% while adding HDR video support.

The company introduced two new AI-powered features in its Broadcast app. Studio Voice enhances microphone audio quality, while Virtual Key Light adds professional-looking illumination to video streams. These features currently work best with RTX 5080 or 4080 GPUs and above.

NVIDIA added a new Smooth Motion feature exclusively for RTX 50-series cards. This AI model creates additional frames between rendered ones, making gameplay appear more fluid in games without DLSS Frame Generation support.

Additionally, the update includes practical improvements for laptop users through Advanced Optimus, which intelligently switches between integrated and dedicated graphics to maximize performance and battery life.

Overwhelmed by instant sellouts, scalpers

Graphics cards vanished from retailers within minutes of launch, with scalpers immediately listing the $1,999 RTX 5090 for up to $6,000 on eBay. Supply chain issues and production delays have severely limited the availability of the new GPUs.

“This [launch] was by far the worst one yet,” said a Reddit user who attempted to buy the RTX 5090, reflecting widespread frustration. The RTX 5080, priced at 999, fared slightly better but still saw listings surge to 2,200.

Analysts blamed limited initial stock on a reported defect in Nvidia’s Blackwell GPU architecture, which third-party manufacturers like MSI claimed disrupted production. According to customer reports, Micro Center stores received fewer than a dozen units each.

While supply shortages and scalpers dominate headlines, Nvidia’s RTX 50 series cements AI as the backbone of gaming’s future. The company plans to expand DLSS 4 to more games and apps, promising broader access to its “game-changing” tech.