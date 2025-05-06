Nintendo sues Genki for faking Switch 2—claims it misled fans with leaks

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Nintendo filed a lawsuit against gaming accessory maker Genki on May 2, claiming trademark violations over unauthorized Nintendo Switch 2 mockups. The legal action follows Genki’s display of 3D-printed models of the unreleased console at CES 2025 in January.

“Consumers who unwittingly purchase or pre-order Genki’s products thinking that the products are genuine or endorsed or authorized by Nintendo are likely to impute any shortcomings, defects, or lack of quality in Genki’s products to Nintendo,” states the lawsuit filed in the United States District Court in California.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

The lawsuit points out Genki’s changing story. At first, Genki claimed it had an “exact replica” of the Switch 2 before Nintendo’s reveal. Most accessory makers get console specs early, but Nintendo says it never gave this information to Genki.

Genki later admitted its mockups were based on leaked information rather than official access to the console. Despite this, the company continued promoting its products as Switch 2-compatible and even hosted its own “Genki Direct” presentation hours after Nintendo’s official Switch 2 Direct on April 2.

Responding to the lawsuit on social media platform X, Genki stated, “What we can say is this: Genki has always been an independent company focused on building innovative gaming accessories for the community we love,” Genki wrote. “We’re proud of the work we’ve done, and we stand by the quality and originality of our products. While we can’t comment in detail, we’re continuing preparations to fulfill orders and showcase our newest products at PAX East this week.”

Nintendo has a history of aggressively protecting its intellectual property. The company has also sued Palworld developers and people who modified Switch consoles. In Japan, someone received a prison sentence for selling modified Switch consoles.

Furthermore, Nintendo wants to stop Genki from selling Switch 2-branded products. It also seeks to recover damages from the alleged infringement. Other companies like Dbrand have made early Switch 2 accessories too, but they haven’t faced lawsuits from Nintendo yet.

This legal move by Nintendo comes as the company prepares to launch the Switch 2. Pre-orders are open, with a release date of June 5, 2025.