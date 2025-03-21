Adobe Firefly makes brand-consistent marketing videos easier than ever

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 21 Mar 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
the adobe logo on a red background

Adobe launched new artificial intelligence (AI) tools that make complex video editing simple for marketing teams. The announcement came this week at their Adobe Summit 2025 event in Las Vegas.

These Firefly tools can translate dialogue, resize videos, and keep brand styles consistent—all without needing coding skills.

    The Translate and Lip Sync tool lets marketing teams quickly translate videos into different languages. The tool keeps the original voice sound while making sure the speaker’s lips match the new words. This helps global brands reach new markets without expensive reshoots.

    Another tool, the Reframe API, automatically adjusts videos for different platforms. It keeps people centered in the frame, whether the video is horizontal for YouTube or vertical for TikTok and Instagram.

    The Custom Models API helps keep the brand looking consistent. Companies can train the AI using their specific style guides. This connects with Adobe GenStudio so marketing teams can access these custom styles directly in their workflow.

    For online stores, Adobe added the Substance 3D API, which is still being tested. This combines 3D product models with AI backgrounds to quickly create many product variations.

    All these features work together in the new Firefly Creative Production platform. This provides a no-code interface for marketers to automate repetitive tasks like cropping and asset personalization without technical expertise.

    Companies using these tools are seeing big improvements. A Forrester study found businesses created content 70-80% faster and spent 75% less time fixing mistakes with Adobe Firefly.

    “Businesses are seeing incredible results by leveraging Adobe Firefly Services and Custom Models to drive a more efficient content supply chain,” said Varun Parmar, who leads Adobe GenStudio and Firefly Enterprise Solutions. “Generative AI increases the capacity of marketers and creatives, enabling them to focus on what matters most, their craft.”

    By expanding from just images to include video and 3D content, Adobe is changing how marketing teams can create content for different channels.

