Minecraft waves goodbye to virtual reality as support officially ends

Minecraft has officially cut support for all virtual reality and mixed reality devices as of May 7, ending nearly a decade of virtual reality (VR) gaming options for players.

The shutdown happened two months later than Mojang Studios first planned, PCWorld reported. Microsoft, which owns Mojang, made this change through the latest Minecraft update that removed all VR functions.

“Our ability to support VR/MR devices has come to an end, and will no longer be supported in updates after March of 2025, when you will receive your final update” Mojang stated in their October 2024 announcement. Players can still access their worlds and purchases on regular devices like computers, consoles, and phones.

This change affects all official VR support across platforms, including Oculus Rift, PlayStation VR, and Windows Mixed Reality.

The removal represents a significant loss for the VR gaming community. Minecraft, with over 200 million monthly active users, joined the VR space in 2016. Since then, it has been one of the most recognizable mainstream titles available in virtual reality.

For many VR enthusiasts, the news is disappointing but not entirely surprising. Microsoft hasn’t explained exactly why it ended support, though industry watchers point to likely low usage compared to traditional platforms. Given Minecraft’s massive player base in the hundreds of millions, the VR user group was likely small enough that its removal wouldn’t disrupt the game’s overall community.

Some options remain for determined players. Fan-made mods like Vivecraft will continue working, giving players an unofficial way to experience the game in VR. However, these require the PC exclusive Java version of Minecraft rather than the universal Bedrock Edition.

This decision comes at an important time for VR gaming. While VR headsets have become cheaper and powerful, major game publishers haven’t fully committed to making VR games.

When a huge game like Minecraft leaves VR, it makes people wonder if virtual reality gaming can ever become mainstream without support from the biggest games.