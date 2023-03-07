Leaked Changelog Reveals What’s New in March 2023’s Pixel Feature Drop

Google religiously releases security patches for Android shortly after 10 AM Pacific time on the first Monday of every month. It’s also when the big G rolls out feature drop for Pixel users. This month’s update, however, is still MIA as the release window has come and gone, and Pixel users are still wondering: Hey Google! where is the Pixel Feature Drop for March?

While the search giant stopped short by just releasing the monthly Android Security Bulletin, a changelog leak reveals what is coming with the update that will hopefully arrive soon. The news comes from folks over at 9to5Google, citing a Google changelog used to update partners.

According to the changelog, the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are getting enhanced Night Sight features that were first announced for the Pixel 7 series. It allows you to capture better pictures at night with less processing time, yet delivering sharp photos. The Mountain View giant says this is possible through new algorithms powered by the Google Tensor chip.

Furthermore, Direct My Call is now apparently coming to the Pixel 4a and 5a. The last feature on the changelog is Health Connect. It seems like Google will preload the app on Pixel devices with the March 2023 Feature Drop. This change was first witnessed in Android 13 QPR2, as previously, you’d have to download the app separately through the Google Play Store.

Besides this, the big G also mentions Fall Detection arriving on the Pixel Watch, alongside the expansion of the Magic Eraser feature on all Pixel devices via a Google One subscription. That’s all we learn from the leaked details that surfaced online. However, there could be more details, but we’ll have to wait until Google finally pushes the update for Pixel smartphones. Hopefully, it will arrive soon.

Source: 9to5Google