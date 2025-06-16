Immutable knocks Ethereum off NFT throne with gaming-led surge

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Ethereum lost its throne in the non-fungible token (NFT) kingdom for the first time in months, dethroned by gaming-focused blockchain Immutable in a market surge that pushed weekly sales 37% higher to $144.8 million.

The gaming specialist blockchain captured $41.7 million in NFT sales during the week ending June 15, 2025. That explosive 156% jump left Ethereum trailing in second place with $31.5 million, despite its own modest 6.7% growth.

Guild of Guardians Heroes led the charge for Immutable’s victory. The gaming collection alone generated $24.7 million in sales, more than doubling its performance from the previous week with a 132% increase.

Market participation exploded alongside the sales surge. NFT buyers jumped 50.6% to over 1 million people, while transactions climbed 7.9% to 1.75 million trades.

This marks one of the first times Ethereum has lost its leading position in months. The changing of the guard reflects gamers’ preference for faster, cheaper transactions. Immutable operates as an Ethereum Layer-2 solution, offering near-zero gas fees compared to Ethereum’s persistently high costs.

Gaming collections dominated the weekly rankings beyond Guild of Guardians Heroes. Guild of Guardians Avatars claimed third place with $10.3 million in sales, rising 108% from the previous week.

Bitcoin maintained its grip on third place among blockchains with $19.4 million in sales, jumping 22.6%. Polygon secured fourth position at $18.5 million, surging 32.9% as buyer interest grew 35.6%.

The market rally coincided with Bitcoin’s ascent toward $105,000 and the overall growth of the cryptocurrency market. Total crypto market capitalization expanded from $3.28 trillion to $3.29 trillion during the same period.

Ethereum’s wash trading decreased 2.9% to $1.9 million, suggesting improved market integrity despite losing the top spot. The blockchain’s buyer count continued to grow by 13.2%, indicating sustained interest despite competitive pressure.

CryptoPunks, once a dominant collection, disappeared entirely from the top rankings. The blue-chip collection’s exit signals a shift in collector preferences toward gaming and utility-focused NFTs.

Several high-value CryptoPunks sales still occurred during the week. CryptoPunks #1831 and #9778 each sold for 150 ETH, worth approximately $390,000 and $378,000, respectively.

BNB Chain entered the top six blockchains with $8.4 million in sales, jumping 47.6%. Solana held seventh place at $6.3 million, growing 5.3% as its buyer count increased 27.4%.

The shift represents more than just weekly numbers. Gaming NFTs are reshaping the digital collectibles landscape, with specialized blockchains challenging traditional leaders through targeted solutions and community-focused development.

Immutable’s ascent demonstrates how technical advantages can translate into market dominance when paired with compelling content that resonates with specific user communities.