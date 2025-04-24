After antitrust defeats, Google scraps plan to block tracking cookies

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 24 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

a group of colorful circles

Google has officially scrapped its long-delayed Privacy Sandbox initiative, which aimed to remove third-party cookies from Chrome.

The company cited “evolving regulatory landscapes” and industry pushback as key reasons for this decision. This reversal means Chrome users will still face the same tracking that Safari and Firefox already block by default.

    Anthony Chavez, who leads Google’s Privacy Sandbox project, announced the decision in a blog post on April 22, 2025. “We’ve made the decision to maintain our current approach to offering users third-party cookie choice in Chrome, and will not be rolling out a new standalone prompt for third-party cookies,” Chavez wrote.

    This reversal comes after Google lost three major antitrust cases. Most recently, a US judge found Google “willfully engaged in anticompetitive acts” in the ad tech industry. In another case, the company’s search business was ruled a monopoly. These legal defeats have placed Google under intense regulatory scrutiny.

    Google started the Privacy Sandbox project in 2019 to create more private advertising systems. The plan would have eliminated third-party cookies – small files that track users across the internet – by 2022. After several delays, Google has now abandoned the effort completely.

    Privacy advocates criticized the reversal. “Google continues to backtrack on its privacy promises, leaving billions of Chrome users vulnerable to online surveillance,” said Lena Cohen, staff technologist at Electronic Frontier Foundation.

    Meanwhile, Google’s competitors in the ad industry celebrated the news. James Rosewell, co-founder of Movement for an Open Web, said, “This is an admission by Google that the Privacy Sandbox project is all but over. They’ve recognized that the regulatory obstacles to their monopolistic project are insurmountable and have given up.”

    The UK Competition and Markets Authority had previously investigated whether the Privacy Sandbox would harm competition. While that investigation ended in 2023 after Google made some changes, regulators reportedly raised new concerns last year.

    Chrome users can still manually turn off third-party cookies through their browser settings. However, unlike Safari and Firefox, cookies will stay enabled by default in Chrome. Google plans to continue developing some privacy features, including IP Protection for Chrome’s Incognito mode, which is set for release later in 2025.

    For now, online advertising practices will remain unchanged. The decision highlights the growing tensions between privacy initiatives, competition concerns, and government oversight in the digital advertising industry.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    google maps screenshots plan trips

    Google Maps now scans your screenshots to plan trips for you

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    new adobe firefly ai tools

    Adobe Firefly makes brand-consistent marketing videos easier than ever

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    whatsapp group chat threaded replies

    Tired of scrolling? WhatsApp is adding threaded replies to group chats

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    microsoft ad support free office

    Microsoft secretly tests free Office with ads in India

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat