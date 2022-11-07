Google Messages To Make Sending Multiple Photos Easier With Redesigned Photo Picker

Last month, Google showcased many new features coming to Messages to improve the app’s user experience. The big G didn’t highlight that this update also refreshes the photo picker’s design that’s now making its way to some users. It lets you preview more photos, and there’s now a “Folder” shortcut to browse your entire gallery.

These minor upgrades will make it easier to quickly access your phone’s gallery and share multiple photos in Google Messages. Let’s closely look at all the changes made to the photo picker.

The current version gives you quick access to the camera, gallery, and 23 recent photos. These photos are divided into two rows and let you comfortably preview six images simultaneously. You have to then click on the three dots to browse your folders and phone gallery.

The refreshed design takes a more convenient approach by showing a small viewfinder, followed by a folder option that replaces the ‘gallery’ button. Your most recent shot gets the largest preview, and the other pictures appear in a row of three. The panel expands when you scroll down, showing you fifteen photos at once divided into five rows. You also get FABs for the camera and folders at the bottom-right corner.

Google Messages End-to-End Encryption For Group Chats Soon?

Besides this, it appears that end-to-end encryption for RCS group chats early testing has begun. Earlier this year, Google announced an open beta release in late 2022, and users on Reddit have started reporting about the end-to-end encryption for RCS group chats.

A user on Reddit shared a screenshot of a group chat consisting of over 20 people, including both Google Messages and Samsung Messages RCS users. And in the group, one encrypted message came through.

It still seems to be in its early days, and at the moment, there’s no word about when it will be available for everyone.

Source: 9to5Google