Google Announces ChatGPT-like AI Tools for Workspace Apps

Google is introducing AI-powered writing features in Workspace apps, including Google Docs, Gmail, Sheets, and Slides. The company is first testing this feature with trusted testers before it eventually starts rolling out to the masses. This AI feature lets you write, summarize, and brainstorm text in Google Docs and Gmail. You can generate emails in Gmail based on brief bullet points and the ability to create AI imagery, video, and audio to illustrate presentations in Slides.

Whether you are writing a resume, an event invitation, or a professional email, there is an option to set the right tone and style for every situation. There is also an I’m feeling lucky button in the Gmail application to help you re-write that email you are unsure about. Furthermore, you can plug in the notes you took on your phone and turn them into a more cohesive thought or summary.

Google made it plain in its presentation that “AI is no replacement for the ingenuity, creativity, and smarts of real people” and that this technology is not flawless and will have certain peculiarities. Given this, the company is creating this tool following its AI principles, which put you in control by allowing the AI to give suggestions that they may accept, modify, and adjust.

For IT professionals to establish the appropriate policies for their firm, Google will also provide the relevant administrative controls. The search giant will make this with protections against misuse, safeguards for user data privacy, and adherence to customer controls for data governance.

Later this month, Google intends to roll out these new features, starting with the US and its trusted testers. The big G plans to enhance the experience and eventually make it accessible to the general public once it has been put through its paces.

