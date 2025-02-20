Facebook purges old live videos: Users face 30-day storage limit

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 20 Feb 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller

NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

a blue logo with a white cross

Facebook users will soon lose years of live video content as Meta implements a new 30-day storage limit starting February 19, 2025. The policy affects all Facebook profiles and Pages globally, ending the platform’s practice of storing live videos indefinitely.

“Because most live video views occur within the first few weeks of broadcasting, we’re updating how long live videos can be stored on Facebook,” Meta explained in its blog post.

    The social media giant will notify users via email and app alerts before removing videos that are older than a month. Once notified, users get a 90-day window to save their content.

    Meta provides four preservation options. Users can download videos individually or in bulk. They can also transfer content to cloud services like Google Drive. Short segments can be converted to Reels, although with a 90-second limit. Those needing more time can request a six-month deletion postponement.

    GIF showing how to transfer Live videos elsewhere.

    Source: Meta

    Meta frames the policy shift as efficiency-focused. The company aims to “align our storage policies with industry standards and help ensure we are providing the most up-to-date live video experiences,” according to official statements.

    However, it is a rather mixed competitive landscape. Live streaming platform Twitch retains videos for 14-60 days, depending on user status. Meanwhile, YouTube preserves live broadcasts indefinitely through automatic conversion into regular videos.

    The decision comes as Meta redirects resources toward artificial intelligence (AI) development. Meta reportedly invested $65 billion in AI this year. Clearing server space will allow them to reduce operating costs.

    The change also steers users toward Meta’s preferred Reels format. Converting clips into Reels supports the company’s competition with short-form video platforms.

    The deletion process happens gradually over several months. Meta new bulk download and transfer tools to simplify preservation can be accessed through profile Video tabs, Activity Logs, and notification interfaces.

    GIF showing how to download an individual Live video.

    Source: Meta

    Once deadlines expire, videos disappear permanently with no recovery options. This creates urgency for content creators and businesses with extensive live video archives. Many must now establish new storage solutions for years of accumulated videos.

    Meta’s Help Center now offers detailed guidance on download procedures, transfer options, and conversion techniques to assist through the transition.

    NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    zuckerberg confident amidst deepseek breakthrough

    Zuckerberg defends $65B AI spending despite DeepSeek’s cost-efficient breakthrough

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    cheaper chinese ai matches chatgpt

    New Chinese AI model matches ChatGPT using fraction of computing power

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    tumblrtv launches as tiktok alternative

    After decade in Labs, TumblrTV launches as TikTok alternative

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    chromebook face control

    Students can now navigate Chromebooks using head movements

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat