Facebook purges old live videos: Users face 30-day storage limit

Facebook users will soon lose years of live video content as Meta implements a new 30-day storage limit starting February 19, 2025. The policy affects all Facebook profiles and Pages globally, ending the platform’s practice of storing live videos indefinitely.

“Because most live video views occur within the first few weeks of broadcasting, we’re updating how long live videos can be stored on Facebook,” Meta explained in its blog post.

The social media giant will notify users via email and app alerts before removing videos that are older than a month. Once notified, users get a 90-day window to save their content.

Meta provides four preservation options. Users can download videos individually or in bulk. They can also transfer content to cloud services like Google Drive. Short segments can be converted to Reels, although with a 90-second limit. Those needing more time can request a six-month deletion postponement.

Meta frames the policy shift as efficiency-focused. The company aims to “align our storage policies with industry standards and help ensure we are providing the most up-to-date live video experiences,” according to official statements.

However, it is a rather mixed competitive landscape. Live streaming platform Twitch retains videos for 14-60 days, depending on user status. Meanwhile, YouTube preserves live broadcasts indefinitely through automatic conversion into regular videos.

The decision comes as Meta redirects resources toward artificial intelligence (AI) development. Meta reportedly invested $65 billion in AI this year. Clearing server space will allow them to reduce operating costs.

The change also steers users toward Meta’s preferred Reels format. Converting clips into Reels supports the company’s competition with short-form video platforms.

The deletion process happens gradually over several months. Meta new bulk download and transfer tools to simplify preservation can be accessed through profile Video tabs, Activity Logs, and notification interfaces.

Once deadlines expire, videos disappear permanently with no recovery options. This creates urgency for content creators and businesses with extensive live video archives. Many must now establish new storage solutions for years of accumulated videos.

Meta’s Help Center now offers detailed guidance on download procedures, transfer options, and conversion techniques to assist through the transition.