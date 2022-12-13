Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1 Now Rolling Out for Supported Pixel Devices

Days after releasing the December Pixel feature drop, Google is now rolling out the first beta for the second Android 13 Quarterly Platform Release, aka Android 13 QPR2 Beta 1. The search giant posted the version T2B1.221118.006 release note, highlighting some known issues you could stumble upon after installing it.

The first one that the big G states in the note have to do with the list of Recent apps. When you change the screen orientation while the list is open, the list of Recent apps could sometimes become unresponsive.

Next, there’s an issue with picture-in-picture (PiP) mode. Sometimes, when you enter or exit PiP mode from an app after changing the screen orientation, it triggers the Settings app to crash with the “Settings keeps stopping” prompt. If this happens, you won’t be able to open the Settings app.

Besides this, the Home Screen can sometimes become unresponsive. The note mentions an issue (unspecified) with the System UI that causes this. After installing this update, you could also witness stability, battery, or general performance issues.

Lastly, the Google Camera app could continue to capture slow-motion video after switching back to Normal video capture mode from Slow Motion mode. Per the note, it only happens if you change the capture speed between 1/8x and 1/4x while in Slow Motion mode.

This update is available to all supported Pixel devices enrolled in the program to receive the beta: Pixel 6 and 7 series, as well as 5, 5a, and 4a. Depending on the device, the download size of this update may vary from 190MB – Pixel 6 to 398MB – Pixel 7 Pro, as highlighted by users on Reddit. However, before installing it on your phone, ensure you have backed up everything important just in case things go south during or after installing it.