JBL’s new Flip 7 and Charge 6 speakers use AI to boost sound quality

JBL has added two new portable speakers to its lineup that use artificial intelligence (AI) to improve sound quality. The JBL Flip 7 and Charge 6, announced today, both feature the company’s AI Sound Boost technology that prevents distortion when playing music at high volumes.

The AI Sound Boost system works by analyzing audio signals in real-time, making automatic adjustments to optimize sound output without the crackling and fuzzing common in portable speakers when pushed to maximum volume. This technology first appeared in JBL’s Xtreme 4, Clip 5, and Go 4 models earlier this year.

“Designed to tap into the limitless places listeners go to experience incredible sound, the introduction of AI Sound Boost highlights our dedication to delivering dynamic solutions that shape the soundtrack of consumers’ lives,” said Carsten Olesen, President of Consumer Audio at HARMAN, JBL’s parent company.

Both speakers include upgraded woofers for deeper bass and come with IP68 waterproof and dustproof ratings, making them suitable for outdoor use in various weather conditions. They also support Auracast, a feature that allows users to connect multiple JBL speakers.

The Flip 7, priced at $149.95, offers up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge. With its Playtime Boost feature enabled, which reduces bass frequencies to conserve power, the battery can last up to 16 hours. The speaker includes a new interchangeable accessory system, letting users switch between a wrist strap or carabiner hook.

The larger Charge 6, priced at $199.95, provides up to 24 hours of playtime, extendable to 28 hours with Playtime Boost activated. It features a detachable carrying strap and maintains its namesake USB-C charging port.

Both speakers can play lossless audio through their USB-C connections when linked to compatible devices and music services. They will be available in six colors: black, blue, white, red, purple, and camouflage.

CNET reviewer David Carnoy, who tested both models, noted: “After listening to both models for a few days, they do indeed produce more bass with better overall clarity. They also play louder without distorting, though I occasionally encountered a bit of distortion at max volume, depending on the music track.”

JBL emphasized that these new products are built with the environment in mind. “Now customers on the go can find premium sound, stylish packaging, and environmentally conscious products all in one place with JBL,” said Olesen.

Both speakers are available for pre-order now on JBL.com and will start shipping on April 4.