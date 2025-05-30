Xbox Copilot enters mobile beta testing with gaming help features

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Xbox players can now summon an artificial intelligence (AI) companion that knows their gaming history and provides instant help—no more hunting through online walkthroughs.

Microsoft launched Copilot for Gaming in beta testing on Tuesday, available across mobile devices in over 50 countries. The AI assistant accesses player data and web sources to answer gaming questions through voice commands or text.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

The system knows what game users are playing and their Xbox activity history. Players can ask about boss strategies, achievement progress, or game recommendations without leaving their console.

“The companion knows what game you’re playing and understands your Xbox activity, so it can answer any questions about the games you’re interested in, provide links to more information when its response includes web sources, or answer questions based on your account, play history and achievements,” said Taylor O’Malley, principal program manager at Xbox.

Sample questions include “What’s my rarest achievement in Avowed?” or “When does my Game Pass subscription renew?” Gamers can also ask practical queries like “Hey Copilot, can you remind me what materials I need to craft a sword in Minecraft?”

The system also suggests games based on user preferences and playing history, with questions like: “I love horror movies. Any suggestions for what game I should play?” Players can rate the assistant’s response with thumbs up or down buttons to improve accuracy.

Microsoft designed the assistant as a “second screen” experience through the Xbox mobile app. Users must be 18 or older and located in eligible regions, including the United States, Canada, Brazil, Japan, and European Union countries.

Android users can download the beta from the Google Play Store. iOS access requires existing TestFlight enrollment, which Microsoft says is currently full.

Future versions will include proactive coaching features and deeper game integration. Players might receive automatic tips for improving their gameplay or suggestions when they’re stuck on challenging sections. Xbox plans to expand Copilot for Gaming to Windows Game Bar and additional regions.

This shift toward instant AI assistance signals potential upheaval for traditional gaming websites. Established gaming resources that have guided players through challenges for decades now face questions about their relevance when answers arrive through voice commands instead of web searches.

Microsoft first revealed the technology last year as part of its push into AI-assisted gaming experiences. The launch follows similar initiatives from competitors seeking to transform player interactions.

The beta represents Microsoft’s attempt to reduce the time players spend searching for help while increasing engagement with the Xbox ecosystem. Whether gamers embrace AI assistance over traditional guide websites remains uncertain as testing expands.