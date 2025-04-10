“Secret pipeline”: Whistleblower alleges Meta provided China with AI technology

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 10 Apr 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

Free smartphone displaying Ai deepseek chatbot Stock Photo

A former Meta executive told Congress that the tech giant helped China develop artificial intelligence (AI), including DeepSeek.

Sarah Wynn-Williams, who worked as Meta’s Director of Global Public Policy from 2011 to 2017, testified before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Crime and Counterterrorism on April 9. She accused the company of lying “about what they were doing with the Chinese Communist Party.”

    Her testimony stated Meta’s free Llama AI model gave China key technology to build DeepSeek, a Chinese AI model that rivals OpenAI but cost only $6 million to create.

    “[Meta] began offering products and services in China as early as 2014,” Wynn-Williams said in her testimony.

    “The greatest trick Mark Zuckerberg ever pulled was wrapping the American flag around himself and calling himself a patriot and saying he didn’t offer services in China while he spent the last decade building an $18 billion business there,” Wynn-Williams said.

    Meta strongly denied these claims. Company spokesperson Andy Stone called her testimony “divorced from reality and riddled with false claims.”

    “While Mark Zuckerberg himself was public about our interest in offering services in China and details were widely reported beginning over a decade ago, the fact is this: we do not operate our services in China today,” Stone said in a statement.

    Yet according to Wynn-Williams, Meta did more than just help with AI. She claimed the company ran a secret program called “Project Aldrin” to enter China’s market. This project allegedly included building censorship tools and creating data connections between the countries.

    “Meta built a physical pipeline connecting the United States and China,” her testimony stated. “Meta executives ignored warnings that this would provide backdoor access to the Chinese Communist Party, allowing them to intercept the personal data and private messages of American citizens.”

    She claims this access was only blocked because Congress stepped in.

    “The greatest trick Mark Zuckerberg ever pulled was wrapping the American flag around himself and calling himself a patriot and saying he didn’t offer services in China while he spent the last decade building an $18 billion business there,” Wynn-Williams further remarked.

    The testimony comes at a tense time for U.S.-China relations. The U.S. government has placed strict export restrictions on advanced AI chips to limit China’s progress in developing new AI models. Last November, Reuters reported that Chinese military researchers used Meta’s open-source AI for military projects.

    Despite Meta’s legal efforts to silence her, Wynn-Williams published a book called “Careless People” about her experiences at the company.

    The hearing happened just days before Meta faced an antitrust trial, and Zuckerberg has reportedly been trying to improve his relationship with the Trump administration.

    Senator Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), who chaired the subcommittee, said conservatives should remain critical of big tech companies despite their recent moves to the right. “I’m deeply concerned about their monopolistic power,” Hawley said earlier this year.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    AI trends

    AI Trends for 2025: What’s Shaping the Future of AI

    Jonalyn Dionio
    Machine learning vs rule based

    Machine Learning vs Rule-Based Systems: Key Differences Explained

    Jonalyn Dionio
    spotify ai powered ad tools

    Spotify launches AI-powered ad tools to target Gen Z listeners

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    adobe premiere pro generative extend

    Premiere Pro update lets editors stretch 4K footage with AI-generated frames

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat