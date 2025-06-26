No API key, no fees: Google drops free AI coding tool Gemini CLI

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Google released Gemini CLI on Wednesday, bringing its most advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model to developer terminals at no cost while competitors charge monthly fees for similar tools.

The open-source command-line tool runs on Gemini 2.5 Pro and supports 60 requests per minute and 1,000 daily requests, all without requiring payment or API keys. Developers need only a Google account to access the same AI capabilities that OpenAI and Anthropic sell through subscription services.

“To be very clear, for the vast majority of developers, Gemini CLI will be completely free of charge,” said Ryan J. Salva, Google’s senior director of product management. “We do not want you having to watch that token meter like it’s a taxi meter and holding back on your creativity.”

The tool is compatible with Windows, macOS, and Linux systems. It lets developers debug code, write new features, and execute commands using natural language prompts directly in their terminals.

Google set the usage limits after studying how its internal developers actually work, then doubled those numbers. The company measured typical usage patterns before establishing the 1,000 daily request limit for free accounts.

Beyond basic coding assistance, Gemini CLI connects to Google’s creative AI tools. Developers can generate videos using Veo or create images through Imagen without leaving their command line interface.

“Being able to amplify literally anything and everything means it’s woven into the fabric of so much more of your workflow,” said Taylor Mullen, Google’s senior staff software engineer.

The entire codebase is licensed under Apache 2.0, allowing for complete code inspection and modification. This addresses enterprise security concerns about AI tools that execute system commands.

Google maintains separate tiers for individual and enterprise use. Companies wanting multiple simultaneous agents or specific data governance requirements must purchase API keys through Google’s Vertex AI platform.

Security features require user confirmation for each command execution. The tool supports sandboxing through Docker containers or macOS Seatbelt protection.

The tool supports Model Context Protocol standards, letting developers connect external databases and services. This extensibility makes Gemini CLI function as a platform rather than a single-purpose application.

Installation requires running a single terminal command and linking a Google account. The setup process takes less than a minute, according to Google’s documentation.

This strategy directly challenges the paid model used by OpenAI’s Codex CLI and Anthropic’s Claude Code. Both competitors charge developers for similar terminal-based AI assistance.

Google appears willing to absorb individual developer costs to build market share in the growing AI coding tools sector. The approach mirrors successful open-source strategies that monetize enterprise features after building large user bases.

“It doesn’t matter if you’ve got dust or dollars, whether you’re a student, hobbyist, a freelancer or a developer at a very well funded company, you should have access to the same tools,” Salva said.