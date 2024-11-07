WhatsApp adds Google-powered reverse image search to fight fake images

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

WhatsApp has started testing a new feature that lets users check if images shared in chats are real. This feature, discovered by WABetaInfo and available in the latest Android beta version 2.24.23.13, connects WhatsApp with Google’s reverse image search to help users find out if an image is genuine or has been used online before. It’s currently available to some beta testers and will reach more users in the coming weeks.

To use the new tool, users can open an image in their chat, tap the three-dot menu, and choose “search on web.” This option sends the image to Google, where users can see if the same image has appeared on other websites or has been altered. This can help people spot false or misleading images more easily.

WhatsApp says that the reverse image search feature keeps user privacy in mind. Only Google processes the images used for these searches; WhatsApp and its parent company, Meta, do not access them. The feature is optional, so users can decide whether to search for an image or not. “This feature offers a new layer of security and convenience, allowing users to find more information about the images they receive,” explained WABetaInfo.

This development comes amid increased scrutiny of Meta’s data practices. Recently, South Korea’s Personal Information Protection Commission fined Meta approximately $15 million for unlawfully collecting sensitive user information and sharing it with advertisers without proper consent.

Additionally, the platform has been under increasing pressure to address misinformation. WhatsApp’s integration with Google’s reverse image search makes it easier to spot fake images without leaving the app. Before, users had to save and upload images to a browser for verification.

However, only a limited group of Android beta testers can try this feature now. Since WhatsApp’s servers control the rollout, even those with the latest update might not see the “search on web” option yet. The company hasn’t said when it will be available to all users or if iOS devices will get it, either.