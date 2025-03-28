Tinder bets on AI to revitalize dating amid user decline

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Tinder, the world’s most popular dating app, is turning to artificial intelligence to address declining user engagement and revenue. The Match Group-owned platform announced it will roll out AI-assisted matching, profile optimization, and automated messaging in the coming months to improve user experience and counter growing dating fatigue.

Tinder’s monthly active users (MAUs) have been steadily declining, dropping 10% year over year in October 2024, with an 8% decline recorded in January 2025. Additionally, the company’s Q4 direct revenue fell short of expectations, generating $476 million—below its projected $480-$485 million range.

“I’d love to see us get back to growth, but we have to take baby steps first. We’ve got to roll out these product initiatives and see them drive improved user trends,” said Gary Swidler, Match Group CFO.

AI as a Solution to Dating Fatigue

Tinder is introducing AI-driven features designed to make online dating feel more effortless and engaging. AI-powered matching will provide users with curated recommendations beyond the traditional swipe function. The app’s AI Photo Selector, which helps users select their best profile pictures, has already gained traction, and now, AI will further enhance the experience by generating icebreaker messages and offering real-time flirting advice.

“We want to see a significant number of people engage with that feature and give it a try … We also want to see improvement in quality matches,” Swidler added.

A New Era for Online Dating

Match Group’s newly appointed CEO, Spencer Rascoff, sees AI as a transformative force in the dating industry. He compared its potential impact to the shift from desktop to mobile, emphasizing how AI can improve engagement and retention in a way similar to platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

“This Cambrian explosion in AI is going to allow Match Group to have the same kind of business inflection that the shift from desktop to mobile created for our category and other categories around 10 years ago,” Rascoff stated.

While AI has the potential to streamline the dating process, it also raises concerns about authenticity and privacy. Critics question whether AI-generated conversations will replace genuine human interaction, leading to fears that users may be engaging more with AI-driven personas than real people.

“If AI generates the messages and selects the best responses, are you really getting to know the other person, or just their AI assistant?”

Privacy experts have also voiced concerns about how AI processes vast amounts of personal data, including user photos and messages.

“The risks of information leakage and misuse are a constant concern in this type of service,” experts warn.

Industry-Wide Adoption of AI

Tinder isn’t alone in integrating AI into dating. Competitors such as Grindr and Bumble are also rolling out AI-driven features. Grindr’s “Wingman” AI provides conversation prompts, while Bumble is developing AI tools to create smoother, more natural interactions.

Beyond AI, Tinder is expanding its “Friends in Common” feature, designed to help users find potential matches through mutual connections.

Despite these advancements, Match Group has projected a decline in Q1 2025 revenue, estimating between $820-$830 million—a 3-5% year-over-year drop. Whether AI will be the key to reversing Tinder’s downward trend remains to be seen.