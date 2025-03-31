Samsung’s new AI appliances show your texts while you vacuum

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Samsung Electronics’ new 2025 Bespoke AI (artificial intelligence) home appliances can now show calls and texts from your phone, but privacy experts wonder if putting screens and cameras on everything is a good idea.

The company’s latest lineup includes fridges, washer-dryers, vacuums, and ovens with built-in screens that connect to smartphones and display notifications. These devices can recognize different family members’ voices and give personalized responses.

“Through our Bespoke AI appliances, Samsung has brought an AI Home to life that not only enhances everyday convenience but also enables energy savings and care,” said Jeong Seung Moon, Executive Vice President at Samsung’s Digital Appliances Business.

The new Bespoke AI Jet Ultra vacuum cleaner ($1,699) has a screen that shows incoming phone calls and texts. With powerful 400-watt suction and a 100-minute battery life, it ranks among the strongest cordless vacuums available.

Samsung’s Bespoke AI Laundry Vented Combo ($3,099) takes things a step further. Its 7-inch touchscreen not only shows notifications but lets users answer calls directly from the washer-dryer. This combo unit finishes both washing and drying in just 79 minutes.

The refrigerators now come with 9-inch or 32-inch screens where you can say, “Hi Bixby, find my phone,” and the voice assistant will make your phone ring. The fridge’s AI camera can identify up to 33 different food items and tell you when food is about to expire. It also suggests recipes based on available ingredients detected inside and sends cooking instructions directly to their Samsung oven.

Privacy concerns have grown with these new features. The robot vacuum’s camera can be used to check your home through the SmartThings app, making some people nervous about always-on cameras in their homes.

“All user information on our Bespoke AI products is tightly protected under our Samsung Knox technology,” Moon stated. “And if a user decides to terminate their Samsung account, all the user information is automatically deleted as well.”

Samsung says its Knox Matrix security system works on all Wi-Fi products. Knox Vault, which keeps sensitive data like passwords in a separate security chip, is being used in home appliances for the first time. The company is also adding stronger encryption to protect against future cyber threats.

Technology writer of CNET, Ajay Kumar, who tested these appliances, questioned whether the AI features are worth the extra cost. “Compared with a regular four-door refrigerator from Whirlpool or KitchenAid, you’re looking at spending approximately $1,000 more for the Samsung refrigerator’s AI features and screen,” he noted.

The new Bespoke AI Home Appliances will be available starting March 31 at major stores, including Harvey Norman, JB HiFi, and Samsung.com.