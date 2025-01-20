Runway launches Frames, offers creative professionals unmatched control and style

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 20 Jan 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller

NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Disclosure

Free Technology Developer photo and picture

New York-based AI company Runway released its image generation model Frames globally on January 17. After initial testing began last November, the tool is now available to creative professionals through subscription plans.

“Frames has been engineered from the ground up for professional creative work,” Runway CEO Cristóbal Valenzuela said. “If you’re in editorial, art direction, pre-vis, brand development, production, etc., this model is for you.”

    Users will experience several enhancements in this launch. The model now produces more realistic textures, natural lighting, and complex scene compositions than Runway’s earlier models. This flexibility marks a departure from the rigid outputs previously seen in the company’s products. Runway showcased examples of user-generated images of Frames on its website.

    “Frames has been optimized for creative exploration and artistic discovery, producing more nuanced and interesting creative results,” Valenzuela noted.

    The text-to-image system boasts stylistic consistency across projects and offers nineteen preset visual styles, from cinematic compositions to retro anime aesthetics. It prevents visual inconsistencies by maintaining the same lighting, textures, and artistic style across multiple generated images.

    The system integrates seamlessly with Runway’s Gen-3 Alpha video generation model. This feature allows users to transform still images into video content instantly. Visual effects artists who previously spent weeks creating concept art can now generate detailed scenes in minutes.

    Professional users access Frames through Runway’s Unlimited plan at $95 per month or the Enterprise tier at $1,500 annually. Each generated image includes invisible watermarks to prevent misuse. This is to comply with the Coalition for Content Provenance and Authenticity standards.

    Early adopters praise the tool’s capabilities. “Very high quality, lots of control with style, and you can animate your images right in Runway super quick,” one user reported on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

    Runway has seen promising early adoption in the film industry. Its tools were used in several Hollywood productions. Notably, it  helped achieve complex visual sequences in the Oscar-winning film “Everything Everywhere All at Once.”

    Frames’ launch further strengthens Runway’s market position against Midjourney. The latter currently serves over 20 million users with huge customizability offerings. While Midjourney targets general creators, Runway focuses on professional production environments. Future updates will include additional style tools and enhanced controls for professional users.

    NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.
    Disclosure

    Related Articles

    Adult sex chat sites

    Top Adult Sex Chat Sites for Steamy and Engaging Chats

    Jonalyn Dionio
    Quantum AI

    What is Quantum AI? Understanding the Future of AI

    Jonalyn Dionio
    cheaper chinese ai matches chatgpt

    New Chinese AI model matches ChatGPT using fraction of computing power

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    Nude Filter

    AI Generated Nudes: Best 8 Sites for Creating Fake Nude Images

    Jonalyn Dionio

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat