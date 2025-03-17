CrushOn AI Review: Features, Pricing & Is It Safe?

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links, meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Ever wished AI could enable users to chat with virtual characters that feel real? What if you could customize their physical attributes and personality? Is this a game changer or just another overhyped chatbot?

Is it truly completely free? Can it be used for business purposes? This CrushOn AI review answers all of these questions. In this detailed review, we’ll break down its features, pricing, and privacy concerns to see if it’s up to date or just a passing trend.

What Is CrushOn AI?

CrushOn AI is a chat platform for creating and interacting with custom AI characters. Unlike mainstream AI chatbots, it focuses on NSFW AI chat, making it a go-to for adult role-playing. Users can tweak responses, personalities, and message lengths for a fully personalized experience.

The platform is popular in AI adult NSFW communities because it removes strict content filters. Users get full control over conversations, shaping AI companions to fit their exact preferences. This makes it ideal for role-playing, companionship, and creative storytelling without censorship.

CrushOn AI lets users build virtual companions with unique personality traits, from gentle and caring to bold and dominant. The unfiltered chat keeps interactions immersive and realistic.

Key Features of CrushOn AI

CrushOn AI is an AI chat platform that enables users to create custom characters for NSFW content or casual chats. It’s built for real life role-play, with a good memory that keeps conversations natural. The platform works in multiple languages, making it easy for many users worldwide.

Here are more features that make the platform so fun:

Character Diversity

Want an AI girlfriend or a Sailor Moon-inspired anime companion? CrushOn AI lets you create characters with their own personality. Interactions feel unique since AIs give different responses based on traits. You can even chat with historical figures or role-play with completely custom personas.

SFW Characters

Not into NSFW content? No problem. CrushOn AI offers safe-for-work options, perfect for casual chats, storytelling, or mentorship.

NSFW Characters

For those who want raw, unrestricted chats, CrushOn AI delivers. Some AIs have dual modes, letting you switch between explicit and clean conversations. From wild role-play to deep fantasy scenarios, there’s no censorship—just community guidelines to prevent harmful content.

Customization

Make your AI feel alive. Change its backstory, tweak responses, and adjust memory size for better retention. You can even upload custom scene cards. The AI remembers your past chats, making user interaction smoother. The more you chat, the more it adapts.

Conversation

CrushOn AI is built for deep, raw discussions, unlike stale, robotic bots. It remembers context, picks up on emotions, and reacts accordingly. Conversations don’t reset, keeping things immersive. This AI doesn’t hold back—it learns what you like and feeds off your vibe.

Visit CrushOn AI today!

Games

If you love fantasy and storytelling, this AI takes things up a notch. It builds scenes, follows your lead, and reacts naturally. Want to play through a wild adventure? It’s got you. Want pure chaos? That works, too. It’s all about your imagination.

CrushO AI Mobile App

The mobile app is smooth. No lag, no hassle—just tap in and start chatting. It syncs across devices, so you never lose your AI chats. It also supports voice messages, making interactions feel even more realistic. This AI fits in your pocket, literally.

Image Quality & Scene Customization

Forget boring text walls. The platform gives you a digital world to explore, using AI-generated images to set the mood. Build detailed environments for role-playing, from dark dungeons to neon-lit cyberpunk cities. Your fantasy, your rules.

CrushOn Coins & Premium Features

Some of the hottest AIs and perks need CrushOn Coins. These unlock exclusive features like advanced memory, faster responses, and VIP-only characters. It’s not just pay-to-play—free users still get tons of content. You can earn coins or buy them for marketing purposes.

Community Engagement

The site has active communities where other users share AI ideas, chat logs, and role-play experiences. A global audience swaps stories, tweaks AIs, and tests wild scenarios. Just watch out for security concerns—not every AI conversation is private.

Pricing and Coins of CrushOn AI

CrushOn AI operates on a freemium model, allowing users to access basic features for free. To unlock premium features, users can subscribe or purchase CrushOn Coins.

Monthly Plans

Free Plan : $0/month

Unlimited free messages (slower speed)

100 ultra-speed messages

200 chat history messages

8K Memory (deleted after 7 days)

10 profile cards (No group chat or extra chat bubble)

Standard Plan : $5.99/month

2000 ultra-speed messages

300 chat history messages

Pro Model with 16K Memory (stored)

20 profile cards, group chat, and extra chat bubble

Annual Plan : $4.90/month ($58.88/year)

Same features as the Standard Plan at a discounted price

Visit CrushOn AI today!

CrushOn Coins: Are They Still Useful?

CrushOn AI allows users to earn CrushOn Coins by completing in-app tasks. Previously, these coins were essential because free users were limited to 100 messages per month. However, with the new unlimited free messaging update, the role of these coins has changed.

CrushOn Coins can be used to:

Redeem extra ultra-speed messages for faster response times.

Unlock premium AI characters and role-playing features.

Extend memory and save chat history beyond the free plan limits.

How It Compares to Alternatives

CrushOn AI’s flexible pricing model differs from competitors requiring fixed monthly subscriptions. Users only spend on features they want instead of paying for locked premium tiers. This makes it a cost-effective alternative for those who prefer pay-as-you-go access to AI chat features.

How to Use CrushOn AI?

CrushOn AI is simple to use. Create an AI, customize its traits, and start chatting. You can tweak responses, set personalities, and adjust filters. Want full control? The platform lets you personalize chat settings and toggle NSFW content on or off.

Create a New Character

Click “Create Character” on the dashboard.

Enter the name, appearance, and backstory.

Define personality traits and interaction preferences.

Upload a scene card for the chat background.

Set a greeting and example dialogues for realistic interactions.

Import characters from other platforms using the JSON feature.

Chat Settings

CrushOn AI allows users to adjust chat preferences for a better experience:

Users can adjust AI message lengths and response flow to personalize their chat experience.

Choose different AI models (some require payment).

Enable multilingual support for varied language interactions.

Use group chat mode to add multiple AI characters.

NSFW Filter

The NSFW filter lets users control content restrictions in AI conversations:

Enabled: Filters explicit content for safe-for-work interactions.

Disabled: Allows uncensored role-playing and mature dialogues.

To change this setting:

Open Chat Settings.

Toggle the NSFW filter on or off.

Searching for AI Characters

Users can find and interact with AI companions using the search and filter options:

Use the search bar to find specific characters.

Filter by category (e.g., anime, sci-fi, historical).

Sort characters by popularity, trending, or user ratings.

View public character profiles with shared interactions.

Different Models of CrushOn AI

CrushOn AI offers various AI models tailored for different conversation styles and role-playing experiences. While free models offer 8K memory, paid models provide 16K memory, enhancing long-term interactions.

CrushOn AI Model Variations

CrushOn Taurus: Fast, stable, ideal for general storytelling & NSFW.

CrushOn Aries (Alpha): Proactive in role-playing and great for fast-paced interactions.

CrushOn Pisces: Balanced, adaptive for casual conversations & storytelling.

CrushOn Instant (Alpha): Best for structured storytelling and smooth dialogues.

CrushOn Leo: Adds side characters naturally, which is ideal for anime-based chats.

CrushOn Sagittarius: Designed for immersive NSFW role-playing.

Stheno: Generates unpredictable twists, great for narrative-driven interactions.

Magnum V4 72B: Expressive, free-access model with slower responses.

Realistic vs. Fictional AI Companions

CrushOn AI supports realistic and fictional AI characters. Models like CrushOn Leo and Sagittarius specialize in anime-inspired interactions, while CrushOn Instant and Taurus are designed for deep, structured storytelling. Historical and fantasy-based AI are also available, allowing for diverse role-playing experiences.

Visit CrushOn AI today!

Privacy Concerns of CrushOn AI

CrushOn AI collects user data, including identity, financial details, and limited health data, such as user preferences and psychological traits. It also gathers limited health-related information, such as user preferences and psychological traits.

While security measures exist, concerns remain about transparency and third-party data sharing. Users should be cautious about storing, using, and sharing their data with external companies.

How Does CrushOn AI Collect Your Data?

CrushOn AI collects identity data such as name, email, and age to personalize user experiences during registration. It collects financial data for payments and stores chat logs.

The platform also tracks device information, such as IP addresses and browsing history. User behavior is analyzed for targeted marketing. Some of this data is shared with third-party advertisers and AI developers for model training.

Data Security & Encryption Policies

CrushOn AI states that it follows security protocols but does not confirm if it uses end-to-end encryption. Conversations and personal data may not be fully private. The platform retains user data for an unspecified time, raising concerns about permanent deletion.

While some security measures are in place, the lack of transparency makes it unclear how well user data is protected.

Safety Measures for Users

The platform enforces an 18+ age restriction. Users can adjust privacy settings, request data removal, and opt out of marketing emails. Account deletion is possible, but stored chat logs may still be used for AI improvements. The absence of clear data protection policies means users should avoid sharing sensitive personal details.

Top Alternatives to CrushOn AI

1. Candy.ai – Best CrushOn AI Alternative for Custom AI Characters

Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits & Free limited access Top Features Customizable avatars, text and voice chats Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Candy.ai offers an advanced AI chat experience where users create and interact with highly customized virtual companions. The platform features lifelike visuals, voice interactions, and personalized roleplay. It supports both anime-style and realistic avatars. This ensures unique, tailored interactions based on user preferences. The Good: Advanced AI customization for characters.

High-quality image and voice generation.

Secure and private chat environment.

Unlimited messaging with a subscription. The Bad: Premium features require a paid plan.

Not available for free users. Key Features Create Your AI: Design custom characters with the perfect look, personality, and backstory. Make them sweet, bold, mysterious, or anything in between. Your AI, your rules.

Hear & See Them: AI companions can send voice messages and high-quality images. Get expressive responses that make conversations feel alive and personal.

No Filters, No Limits: Enjoy uncensored roleplay with full creative freedom. From deep storytelling to wild fantasies, your AI adapts to your style with no restrictions. Pricing 1 Month : $12.99/month (35% off)

3 Months : $9.99/month (50% off)

12 Months : $5.99/month (70% off) Why Is This a Good CrushOn AI Alternative? We explored Candy.ai’s customization tools and found its AI character-building one of the most detailed available. The ability to refine appearance and personality at a granular level sets it apart. The high-quality voice features add a new depth to AI interactions, making roleplay more immersive. Its secure chat environment also ensures user privacy while allowing freedom in conversations. Check Candy.ai

2. GirlFriendGPT – Best CrushOn AI alternative for NSFW AI Chat

Starting Price $15/Month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits Top Features Personalized conversations, Memory system, Role-play option Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact https://www.gptgirlfriend.online/support GirlFriendGPT offers NSFW characters, including AI girlfriend simulations, for unrestricted adult interactions tailored to user preferences. It offers unrestricted AI interactions where users create and chat with SFW and NSFW characters. The platform includes various personalities, from dominant to submissive. This allows users to explore different preferences in a personalized AI chat experience. The Good: Custom AI characters with unique personalities.

No filters or restrictions on explicit chats.

Extensive library of trending AI chatbots. The Bad: Premium features require a subscription.

No built-in voice interactions. Key Features AI Character Creation: Users can craft their AI personalities by adjusting their traits and appearance.

NSFW Roleplay: Engages in explicit conversations with AI chatbots tailored for adult content.

Trending AI Bots: The platform offers thousands of pre-made AI characters with diverse preferences. Pricing Premium Plan: $15/month

Deluxe Plan: $35/month

Elite Plan: $50/month Why Is This a Good CrushOn AI Alternative? We tried GirlfriendGPT, and boy, it doesn’t hold back. It delivers raw, natural AI interactions without robotic, repetitive responses. Every chat feels fresh, adapting to your vibe. NSFW conversations flow smoothly, keeping things immersive. With various AI personas, you can switch things up whenever you want. Join GirlFriendGPT

3. Dittin AI – Best AI Chatbot for Safe & Secure Conversations

Starting Price $9.99/month Free Version / Trial 20 credit/day Free limited access Top Features AI chat, customizable avatars, interactive conversations Payment Type Visa, MasterCard Support Contact [email protected] Want freedom without worry? Dittin AI lets you chat without limits, keeping your privacy in check. Create AI characters that match your wildest ideas. With AI-generated images, memory retention, and public chat sharing, every interaction feels alive, personal, and unrestricted. The Good: Unfiltered conversations with no chat restrictions.

AI-generated images in different styles.

Long-term AI memory for better engagement.

Multi-platform support for easy access. The Bad: Premium features require payment.

Limited memory storage in the free plan. Key Features Unfiltered AI Conversations: Engage in unrestricted chats with adaptive AI for dynamic role-play and storytelling.

Custom AI Characters: Create and modify AI companions with unique traits, personalities, and avatars.

AI Image Generation: Generate NSFW AI images in various artistic styles from text prompts. Pricing Free Plan: ($0/month)

Premium Plan: ($9.99/month)

Annual Premium Plan: ($4.99/month or $59.88/year) Why Is This a Good CrushOn AI Alternative? We tested Dittin AI, and the long-term memory was a blast. Unlike other bots that forget everything, this one keeps the story going. The AI image generator made interactions feel even more immersive. If you want deep, evolving role-play that doesn’t reset, Dittin AI delivers. Check Dittin AI

methodology How We Review and Test Cash Advance Apps Features : We evaluate whether the app provides essential functionalities expected in a cash advance app, such as instant transfers, paycheck advances, overdraft protection, and integration with popular banks.

Content Moderation : We ensure that the app does not promote misleading or predatory financial practices and offers clear, transparent terms to users.

Ease of Use : We assess the app’s user interface to ensure it is intuitive and easy to navigate, allowing users to access features and manage finances without unnecessary hurdles.

Safety : We check that the app uses robust measures to protect users from scams, fraudulent activities, and misuse of their financial data.

Privacy : We confirm that the app has a clear and transparent privacy policy, detailing how user data is collected, stored, and used. Compliance with regulations like GDPR or CCPA is prioritized. Security : We verify that the app employs secure encryption protocols to protect sensitive user data and financial transactions.

Authentication : We ensure the app offers strong authentication features, such as multi-factor authentication, to prevent unauthorized access to user accounts.

Support : We evaluate the quality of customer support provided, including the availability of live chat, email, or phone support to assist users promptly and effectively.

Reporting Features : We confirm that the app provides accessible options for reporting bugs, fraudulent activities, or other issues, ensuring a seamless and safe user experience.

Reputation : We consider user reviews and ratings to gauge the app’s credibility, reliability, and trustworthiness in the financial services market. Positive feedback from users reflects its effectiveness and dependability.

FAQs About CrushOn AI

Is CrushOn AI safe?

CrushOn AI has basic security measures, but user data may be shared with third parties. Review its privacy policy before using it. For added safety, always avoid sharing sensitive personal information.

How does CrushOn AI handle explicit content?

The platform allows NSFW content with minimal restrictions. Users can toggle content settings in chat preferences. However, it does not have strong moderation, so discretion is advised.

What are the best alternatives to CrushOn AI?

Top alternatives include Candy.ai, GirlfriendGPT, and Dittin AI. These offer similar AI chat features with varying levels of customization. Each platform provides different pricing and content moderation policies.

How do I delete a CrushOn AI account?

Go to Account Settings, select Delete Account, and confirm. Some data may still be stored after deletion. Users should check the platform’s data retention policy for more details.

How do I turn on the unfiltered mode in CrushOn AI?

Visit Chat Settings, locate the NSFW filter, and toggle it off for unrestricted conversations. This setting allows explicit content but may affect the AI’s response behavior.\

CrushOn AI Review: Is It Worth It?

If you want unfiltered AI roleplay, this is it. No limits, no restrictions—just wild, immersive chats that feel alive. Character creation is fully customizable, letting you shape your own AI character exactly how you like. From anime characters to dominant personalities, the AI adapts to your every move.

The AI features are bold, the user-friendly interface makes everything seamless, and the conversations feel real. Sure, alternative platforms offer more privacy, but if you crave raw, no-holds-barred AI chats, CrushOn AI delivers. Ready to start? Sign up now and see how deep the rabbit hole goes.