Best NSFW Character AI Apps: Top 8 No Filter Options

Character AI has the highest average session duration of any chatbot in the world today. With an estimated 220 Million visitors per month, it’s one of the most popular AI girlfriend app.



NSFW AI filters, and the speed at which they fix any bypass commands means it’s almost impossible to have NSFW chats on the application. This is where NSFW Character AI alternatives come in, to give you a no filter access to all manner of chats with the AI GF (AI girlfriend) of your choice.



After a lot of research and testing multiple virtual girlfriend platforms, we’ve found some genuinely engaging options for you.

Our top pick is Candy.ai as it’s got these lifelike interactions and customizable features that make every moment memorable. Here’s why Candy.ai and a few others made it to our list of the best NSFW Character AI apps.

Let’s now dive into our top pick among these fantastic apps!

1. Candy.ai: Top Choice For Best NSFW AI



Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits & Free limited access Top Features Customizable avatars, text and voice chats Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Candy.ai is our top choice for anyone seeking sweet, interactive experiences. It’s known for its lifelike and engaging AI characters that keep you entertained and captivated. Each interaction feels personalized and immersive, creating a unique bond with your virtual companion. The app is designed to ensure every moment is engaging and memorable. Key Features Highly realistic and interactive AI characters

Customizable experiences tailored to your preferences

Engaging conversations and activities

Regular updates with new content and features > Read full: Candy.ai Review Customization Candy.ai lets you fully customize AI characters to create a unique experience. You can choose attributes like gender, ethnicity, age group, and physical and personality traits, ensuring each character fits what you’re looking for. The customization goes beyond appearance, allowing you to shape how the AI characters behave and interact during chats. The Good: Extremely lifelike interactions

Easy to customize your AI companion

Frequent updates keep things fresh

Wide range of activities and scenarios

Great customer support The Bad: Premium features can be pricey, but it'll be worth it

Requires a stable internet connection Pricing Candy.ai offers different pricing plans to suit various budgets. Here’s a quick breakdown of the options: Basic Plan : Free access to chat with AI but with limited number of text messages.

Premium Plan : $12.99 USD per month, offering unlimited text messages, full access to AI Live Phone Calls, AI Girlfriend Generator, spicy photo requests, unlimited image generation, and more. AI Capabilities Candy.ai’s is built to create realistic and engaging conversations. It adapts to user inputs, learning your preferences over time to make the chat more personalized. Features like AI calls and image generation add to the interactive experience, making the chats feel more lively and immersive. Who’s This Site For Candy.ai is for adults looking for a personalized and intimate AI chat experience. It’s perfect for those who want an NSFW platform with a mix of pre-made characters and lots of customization options. If you’re after a realistic and immersive AI interaction, Candy.ai is a solid choice. Why We Picked This Candy.ai stands out for blending customization with powerful AI features. Its intuitive interface, combined with unique elements like AI calls and image generation, offers a dynamic experience. This makes it one of the most versatile and engaging platforms for personalized NSFW AI interactions. Sign Up for Candy.ai Now!

2. GirlfriendGPT : Best NSFW Character AI App for diverse AI characters

Starting Price $15/Month Free Version / Trial 100 Free Credits Top Features Personalized conversations, Memory system, Role-play option Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact https://www.gptgirlfriend.online/support If you’re looking for an NSFW character AI app, GirlfriendGPT is one of the best you can use. The site comes with different character roleplay scenarios, both NSFW and SFW. You can have real conversations with these characters based on their attributes to explore your fantasies, and the chat feels human-like thanks to its advanced AI. You can search for characters using its advanced search bar, create custom characters, and even ask characters for images—among many other features. Key Features Clean and easy-to-use interface

Realistic, human-like text responses

Huge variety of characters to choose from

Supports voice messages and voice calls

Available in multiple languages The Good: Huge list of characters to choose from

Learns and adapts to your conversations

Available 24/7

Supports multiple languages The Bad: Some features require payment Customization GirlfriendGPT comes with cool customization features. You can adjust individual chat settings like text formatting, chat mode, response length, audio, and more. It also lets you create custom characters the way you want and set your preferences when generating images. AI Capabilities GirlfriendGPT runs on a powerful AI model that lets you chat with characters in a human-like way. The AI also learns from your chats and adapts to give a more personalized experience. On top of that, its image generation feature lets you create high-quality images based on your preferences. Combined with its other features, it stands out as one of the best AI character sites. Pricing Basic Plan: Free

Free 1-Month Premium Membership: $15/month

$15/month 1-Month Deluxe Membership: $35/month

$35/month 1-Month Elite Membership: $50/month

$50/month 12-Month Premium Membership: $12/month ($144 total)

$12/month ($144 total) 12-Month Deluxe Membership: $24.50/month ($294 total)

$24.50/month ($294 total) 12-Month Elite Membership: $33/month ($396 total)

$33/month ($396 total) 300 Coins: $10

$10 2000 Coins: $50 Who Will Love This Platform GirlfriendGPT is for adults who want to explore roleplay in a way that suits their interests. With a variety of characters to choose from, you can customize how they interact with you, making it easy to create the experience you’re looking for, whether it’s for fun or something more personal. Why We Chose This We picked GirlfriendGPT because it gives you access to thousands of AI characters across different roleplay scenarios. It’s built for anyone who wants to explore their fantasies with full control. You also get features like reply suggestions, voice messages, calls, and image responses in chat. Everything’s designed to make the experience feel more real and personal. Sign Up for GPT Girlfriend Now!

3. Dream GF: Best NSFW AI Chat



Starting Price $12.99/month Free Version / Trial Free limited trial Top Features AI-powered girlfriend simulation, chat, video interactions Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Dream GF offers the ultimate virtual girlfriend experience. It’s designed for those who want a personal and interactive relationship with an AI companion. With realistic conversations, date scenarios, and personalized interactions, you’ll feel like you’re truly connecting with a virtual partner. The AI adapts to your preferences, enhancing the authenticity of the relationship. Key Features Realistic AI girlfriend interactions

Customizable appearance and personality

Date scenarios and role-playing options

AI learns and adapts to your preferences The Good: Immersive girlfriend experience

Easy customization options

Adaptive AI makes interactions feel real

Variety of date scenarios

Regular updates with new features The Bad: Can be costly for premium features

Some interactions may feel repetitive over time Pricing Basic Plan : Offers essential features for users looking to explore the app without a significant commitment.

: Offers essential features for users looking to explore the app without a significant commitment. Premium Plan: Priced at $12.99 but provides access to exclusive content, including voice interactions and NSFW images, enhancing the immersive experience. Customization DreamGF offers users a chance to design their perfect virtual girlfriend, from physical appearance to personality traits. Options include everything from body type to interests, ensuring a personalized experience. AI Capabilities The platform’s AI enables realistic conversations that adapt over time. DreamGF offers role-playing and interactive features, creating a more engaging, dynamic relationship with each interaction. Who’s This Site For It’s perfect for adults seeking companionship without the complexities of real-life relationships, fantasy scenarios, or social practice. Why We Picked This DreamGF stands out with its customizable AI companions, interactive features, and immersive conversations, offering a deeper connection than typical virtual experiences. Sign Up for Dream GF Now!

4. CharFriend: Best NSFW AI Chatbots



Starting Price $14.99/Month Free Version / Trial AI chat access with a limited number of messages Top Features 30 image credits, Unlimited Characters creation, All models, Spicy Chat, AI Selfie, Group chat, Character voice Support Contact [email protected] CharFriend is all about endless character creation and interaction. This app lets you build and customize your own virtual characters, offering a unique and personalized experience. Whether it be for fun or storytelling, CharFriend provides a versatile platform to bring your imagination to life. Users can explore a wide range of personalities and scenarios with their custom characters. Key Features Extensive character creation tools

Customizable personalities and traits.

Interactive story and role-play options

Share and interact with other users’ characters Customization CharFriend allows you to customize AI interactions by adjusting reply length and memory size, choosing between Charphinx-13b and MixL-13b models for better storytelling. You can also enable scenario-based experiences, keeping conversations aligned with the creator’s narrative for more immersive chats. The Good: Unlimited character creation possibilities

Highly customizable features

Interactive and engaging role-play

Community sharing options

Regular updates with new tools The Bad: Advanced features behind a paywall

Can be complex for beginners Pricing CharFriend offer the following pricing plans: Free Plan : Includes AI chat access with a limited number of messages.

: Includes AI chat access with a limited number of messages. VIP Plan: Starts at $14.99 per month, providing full access to all AI features. AI Capabilities CharFriend creates customizable NSFW AI experiences, with options for memory settings, AI response length, and specialized models for storytelling. It adapts well to different scenarios, making interactions feel unique and engaging. Who’s This Site For It’s great for anyone interested in storytelling, roleplay, or those who want to create personalized AI companions for deeper, interactive experiences. Why We Picked This CharFriend’s focus on customization and tailored conversations sets it apart, allowing for a more creative and immersive experience. Sign Up for CharFriend Now!

5. Crush On: Best NSFW Character AI



Starting Price $5.99/month Free Version / Trial 100 messages/month, 2000 ultra-speed messages, 16K memory, 20 profile cards, group chat with 8K memory Top Features Flirting simulation, AI memory, Customizable chats Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, Crypto Support Contact https://crushon.ai/contact Crush On offers personalized romantic journeys with AI companions. It’s perfect for those who want a deep and engaging relationship experience with their virtual crush. Tailored interactions make every moment special and memorable, providing an immersive romantic experience. The app is designed to adapt to your preferences, making the interactions feel authentic. Key Features Personalized romantic AI interactions

Customizable appearance and personality

Unique date scenarios and experiences

AI learns and adapts to your preferences Customization CrushOn offers customizable features including model selection (e.g., Taurus 8K for strong emotional tension), language settings, adjustable temperature for character behavior, content diversity for unique responses, scenario-based experiences, and AI message length limits for personalized, immersive interactions. The Good: Deep and personalized romantic experience

Easy customization options

Adaptive AI for more genuine interactions

Variety of date scenarios

Regular updates and new features The Bad: Premium features can be expensive

Some scenarios may feel repetitive Pricing CrushOn offers the following plans: Free : Unlimited messages, 100 ultra-speed messages, 8K memory, 10 profile cards, group chat, and more.

Standard : $5.99/month, includes 2000 ultra-speed messages, 16K memory, 20 profile cards, group chat with 8K memory, and more.

Premium : $14.99/month, includes 6000 ultra-speed messages, 16K memory, 50 profile cards, group chat with 8K memory, and more.

Deluxe : $49.99/month, includes unlimited messages, 16K memory, 100 profile cards, enhanced Immersion Mode, group chat with 8K memory, and more. AI Capabilities CrushOn’s AI provides unfiltered, emotional, and personalized interactions with custom characters, adaptive memory, and the ability to engage in group chats. It offers a unique scenario-based experience with adjustable AI settings, ensuring dynamic and immersive conversations. Who’s This Site For CrushOn is ideal for users seeking deep, romantic connections with virtual companions, including males, females, and non-binary characters. It caters to those wanting personalized and engaging AI interactions. Why We Picked This CrushOn is ideal for users seeking deep, romantic connections with virtual companions, including males, females, and non-binary characters. It caters to those wanting personalized and engaging AI interactions. Sign Up for Crush On Now!

6. Muah AI: Best For Character AI NSFW Alternatives



Starting Price $9.99/Month Free Version / Trial Free trial with limited features Top Features Voice interaction, AI customization, Interactive games Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, American Express, Crypto Support Contact [email protected] Muah AI specializes in passionate virtual kisses and interactions. If you’re looking for intimate and engaging experiences, Muah AI offers a range of features to keep your virtual romance exciting. The app ensures lifelike and affectionate interactions that feel real. Customization options allow you to tailor your AI partner to your liking. Key Features Passionate virtual kissing and interactions

Customizable AI partners

Interactive and engaging scenarios

Adaptive AI learns your preferences Customization Muah AI lets you personalize your AI’s appearance, personality, texting style, and even memory, creating a unique, immersive experience tailored to your preferences. Additionally, it allows you to switch AI models depending on the type of conversation you want, enhancing flexibility and engagement. The Good: Lifelike intimate experiences

Easy customization of AI partners

Engaging and interactive scenarios

Adaptive AI for personalized interactions

Regular content updates The Bad: Premium features are costly

Requires a stable internet connection Pricing Muah AI offers a free basic version, with several premium plans: Basic Plan : Free, includes standard chat and basic customization.

: Free, includes standard chat and basic customization. VIP Access Membership : $9.99/month, offers unlimited chat, enhanced photo generation, rapport building, uncensored AI, and access to thousands of characters.

: $9.99/month, offers unlimited chat, enhanced photo generation, rapport building, uncensored AI, and access to thousands of characters. GPT-4 UHD VIP Membership : $49.99/month, includes all VIP features, expanded AI memory, smarter AI for deeper conversations, and GPT-4 (first 30 chats daily).

: $49.99/month, includes all VIP features, expanded AI memory, smarter AI for deeper conversations, and GPT-4 (first 30 chats daily). ULTRA VIP Membership: $99.99/month, features all GPT-4 VIP benefits, maximum AI memory and photo quality, longer responses, and real-time phone calls. AI Capabilities The AI adapts over time, learning from your interactions to offer a more personalized experience. It’s built to handle different texting styles and scenarios, making it a standout in the AI role-playing space. Who’s This Site For Muah AI is for those looking for a customizable, lifelike AI companion experience. It’s a great fit for anyone interested in exploring virtual companionship with a focus on personalized, realistic interactions. Why We Picked This We chose Muah AI for its deep customization, adaptive AI, and lifelike features like voice messaging and phone calls. Though the pricing is on the high side, it stands out for delivering a personalized and immersive experience, with options to suit different user needs. Sign Up for Muah AI Now!

7. Privee: Best NSFW AI Chat App



Starting Price $11.99/month Free Version / Trial 2.000 gems/30 messages Top Features AI companions, Privacy-focused, Voice chat Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, PayPal Support Contact https://help.privee.ai/ Privee offers exclusive private interactions with your AI companions. Perfect for those who value privacy and personalization, Privee provides a secure and intimate platform for engaging with your virtual partners. The app ensures that all interactions are customized and confidential. It’s designed to offer a high level of privacy while maintaining engaging scenarios. Key Features Exclusive private AI interactions

High level of customization

Secure and private platform

Engaging and lifelike scenarios Customization Privee allows users to create AI characters with tailored physical traits, personalities, and backstories, ensuring a unique, personalized experience with each interaction. The Good: Highly private and secure interactions

Easy customization options

Engaging and realistic scenarios

Regular updates and new content

Excellent customer support The Bad: Premium features can be expensive

Limited free version capabilities Pricing Privee offers a free trial with premium features available through subscriptions starting at $11.99 per month. AI Capabilities Using NLP and machine learning, Privee’s AI adapts to user interactions, facilitating fluid, realistic conversations and supporting image generation for enhanced storytelling. Who’s This Site For Privee is ideal for those seeking private companionship, fantasy role-play, or emotional support in a safe, customizable, and confidential environment. Why We Picked This Privee prioritizes privacy and customization, ensuring secure, tailored interactions with advanced AI, making it a compelling choice for those seeking meaningful, virtual companionship. Sign Up for Privee Now!

8. Romantic AI: Best For Character AI Alternative NSFW



Starting Price $9.99 for 90.000 gems Free Version / Trial Basic free version with limited features Top Features Adaptive AI, Customization, Augmented Reality Integration, Emotional Intelligence Payment Type Visa, MasterCard, American Express, PayPal, Cryptocurrency Support Contact [email protected] Romantic AI offers immersive love simulations for those seeking a deep connection with their AI partner. It’s perfect for creating and enjoying romantic moments with a virtual companion who understands and adapts to your needs and desires. The app provides a rich array of scenarios that make interactions feel real and meaningful. Key Features Immersive love simulation experiences

Customizable AI partners

Interactive and engaging romantic scenarios

Adaptive AI that learns your preferences Customization Romantic AI allows users to personalize their AI companion’s traits, from appearance to personality. This ensures an emotional connection, with a partner that feels uniquely suited to the user’s preferences. The Good: Deep and immersive romantic experiences

Easy customization of AI partners

Engaging and interactive scenarios

Adaptive AI for personalized interactions

Regular content updates The Bad: Premium features are costly

Some scenarios may become repetitive Pricing Free Plan: Access basic features for virtual companionship.

Access basic features for virtual companionship. Premium Plan: Purchase gems starting at $9.99 for 90,000 gems, which provide up to 2,250 messages. AI Capabilities Romantic AI uses advanced NLP and machine learning, enabling fluid, human-like dialogue. The AI adapts over time, improving interaction quality, and supports multimedia elements for a richer experience. Who’s This Site For Romantic AI is ideal for those seeking companionship, exploring romantic dynamics, or practicing relationship skills in a safe, non-judgmental space. Why We Picked This Romantic AI stands out for its personalized approach to relationships, adaptive AI, and immersive scenarios. It offers users a unique, emotional connection in a secure environment, making it an excellent choice for digital companionship. Sign Up for Romantic AI Now!

methodology How We Review And Test AI Adult Sites Features : We ensure that the site provides the functionality you would expect in an AI website, such as AI chatbot interaction, highly realistic AI chatbots, engagement in flirting, and photo or video generation.

Content Moderation : AI moderation to ensure compliance with guidelines and avoid illegal or extreme requests.

Ease of use : A user-friendly design that makes it easy to navigate the site, find AI models, and access features without a steep learning curve.

Safety : Discreet billing and secure interactions to ensure user privacy. End-to-end encryption for all chats and data.

Privacy : Clear privacy policies outlining data usage and robust data protection measures compliant with GDPR or other regional regulations. Security : Encrypted payment systems to protect financial transactions and user data.

Authentication : Additional login security to prevent unauthorized account access.

Support : We ensure that the site has support via live chat, email, or phone to assist both users and models with any issues they encounter.

Reporting Features : Easy-to-access buttons for reporting abusive behavior or blocking unwanted chats.

Reputation : Positive user reviews showcasing a history of reliability and a respectful community.

What Is NSFW Character AI?

NSFW Character AI refers to AI-generated characters designed for adult content and interactions. These AI chatbots simulate lifelike conversations and scenarios that cater to more mature themes.

They leverage advanced machine learning algorithms to create characters that can engage in NSFW chats, providing users with personalized and immersive experiences. The aim is to create a safe and private platform for exploring adult themes with AI girlfriends and boyfriends.

Features of a Good NSFW Character AI

Finding the best NSFW Character AI involves looking for specific features that enhance the user experience. Here’s a detailed look at what makes these platforms stand out.

Lifelike Interactions

A good NSFW Character AI should simulate realistic conversations that make interactions feel genuine. The AI needs to understand context, respond appropriately, and exhibit natural language processing capabilities. This ensures users feel like they are engaging with a real person, enhancing the overall experience.

Customization Options

Customization is key for creating a personalized experience. Users should be able to create characters tailored to their preferences, including appearance, personality, and behavior. This feature allows users to explore their fantasies and interests more fully, making the AI interaction more engaging and satisfying.

This is especially important in the context of an AI girlfriend, where personalization can significantly enhance the realism and emotional connection in the interaction.

Privacy and Security

Privacy and security are paramount when dealing with NSFW content. The platform should offer strong encryption to protect user data and interactions. Ensuring confidentiality and secure data handling builds trust with users, making them feel safe while using the service.

User-Friendly Interface

A user-friendly interface is essential for a seamless experience. The platform should be easy to navigate, with intuitive controls and clear instructions. This makes it accessible to users of all tech-savviness levels, reducing frustration and enhancing enjoyment.

Adaptive AI

Adaptive AI that learns and adjusts to user behavior and preferences provides a more personalized experience. This feature allows the AI to improve interactions over time, making conversations more tailored and relevant to individual users.

Regular Updates

Frequent updates are crucial for keeping the platform fresh and engaging. Regularly adding new features, content, and improvements ensures that users always have something new to explore, preventing the experience from becoming stale.

High-Quality Graphics

High-quality graphics significantly enhance the visual appeal of the AI characters. Detailed and realistic character design and animations make the interactions more immersive and enjoyable, providing a visually stimulating experience.

Photo and Media Sharing

The ability to request and share photos and media adds another layer to the interaction. This feature makes conversations more dynamic and engaging, allowing users to explore visual aspects alongside text-based interactions.

Role-Playing Scenarios

Interactive role-playing scenarios provide a deeper level of engagement. These scenarios allow users to act out fantasies and stories with their AI characters, making the experience more immersive and interactive.

Community Features

Community features enable users to share their creations and interact with other users. This social aspect can enhance the overall experience by providing new ideas, feedback, and a sense of community, making the platform more enjoyable and interactive.

NSFW Character AI FAQs

Does Character AI Allow NSFW?

Character AI typically has restrictions on NSFW content to comply with platform policies and maintain a safe environment for all users. However, some alternatives may offer fewer restrictions on nsfw conversations.

Is There an AI That Allows Inappropriate Content Without Restrictions?

There are NSFW AI chatbots and platforms that offer more lenient policies on inappropriate content. These platforms cater specifically to adult content, like AI sexting, allowing users to explore NSFW AI chats without heavy restrictions.

Are NSFW Character AIs Free?

While some NSFW AI chatbots offer basic features for free, most premium features and customizations require a subscription. It’s common for NSFW AI apps to offer tiered pricing models to unlock advanced functionalities.

Can NSFW AI Character Apps Allow Photo Requests?

Yes, many NSFW AI character apps allow users to request and share photos. These custom AI characters can respond to photo-based interactions, enhancing the immersive experience for character AI users.

How to Enable NSFW on Crushon AI?

To enable NSFW on Crushon AI, users typically need to adjust their account settings to allow adult content and enjoy adult chat rooms. This feature may be restricted to users who verify their age to ensure compliance with platform policies.

Does Poly AI Allow NSFW?

Poly AI generally adheres to strict content guidelines, limiting NSFW interactions. Users looking for more lenient NSFW AI platform options might need to consider character AI alternatives.

Is There a NSFW AI With No Limit?

Some NSFW AI platforms promote themselves as having no limits on content, providing a space for unrestricted adult interactions. These platforms prioritize user freedom in NSFW conversations.

What Is the AI Chat That Allows Inappropriate Content?

Yes, there are AI chat platforms designed specifically to allow inappropriate content. These NSFW AI chatbots are tailored for adult interactions, providing users with a space to engage in NSFW conversations and explore their fantasies without heavy restrictions.

Best NSFW Character AI Apps Final Note

In wrapping up our list of the Best NSFW Character AI Apps, it’s clear that these platforms offer a unique blend of personalization, interaction, and privacy. Our top pick, Candy.ai, stands out for its lifelike interactions and customizable features, making every experience unique and engaging.

Every app on our list brings something special to the table, catering to various preferences and fantasies. Remember, while these apps can be a lot of fun, it’s important to use them responsibly.

Enjoy exploring your virtual companions, but don’t forget to step outside and enjoy the real world too. After all, even the best AI can’t replace a good old-fashioned walk in the park—or can it?