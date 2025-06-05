Photoshop for Android debuts with AI tools and free beta access

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Adobe released its full Photoshop app for Android devices on Tuesday, offering all premium features free during an unspecified beta period before transitioning to paid subscriptions.

The move marks Adobe’s third attempt at bringing professional photo editing to Android phones. Unlike previous efforts, this version packs desktop-level tools, including layers, masks, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered features that were previously exclusive to computers.

Android users can now access Generative Fill and Generative Expand features powered by Adobe’s Firefly AI. These tools enable creators to resize images beyond their original dimensions, remove unwanted objects, or add new content through text prompts.

The app requires Android 11 or later with at least 6GB of RAM. Adobe recommends 8GB for optimal performance. Storage needs reach approximately 600 MB.

Core features include the Spot Healing Brush for quick touch-ups, Object Select and Magic Wand tools for precise selections, and the Clone Stamp tool for advanced edits. Users also get access to Adobe Stock assets and Creative Cloud integration.

However, some desktop staples remain missing. Filters are completely absent, and cropping only works by ratio rather than specific pixel dimensions. Content-aware fill appears listed as “coming soon.”

The Android launch follows February’s iPhone release, which immediately required subscriptions for premium features. Adobe originally told Android users to wait until late 2025, making this early arrival unexpected.

“Photoshop mobile has completely changed the way I work on the go,” said Maria Tokar, a creator featured in Adobe’s announcement. “I can retouch photos, design layouts… straight from my phone without needing my laptop.”

Adobe’s strategy appears designed to hook users before implementing fees. The company offers a mobile and web subscription at $7.99 monthly, though current Creative Cloud subscribers already have access.

This represents Adobe’s most serious mobile effort since discontinuing Photoshop Touch in 2015. That earlier app provided limited functionality compared to desktop versions.

The timing positions Adobe against Google’s Magic Editor and other OEM tools that have gained popularity among mobile-first creators. Younger demographics particularly favor phone-based workflows over traditional desktop editing.

Adobe has not specified when the free beta period ends. Users wanting full access without eventual subscription costs should download it soon from the Google Play Store.

The company plans additional capabilities in future updates, though specific features remain undisclosed.