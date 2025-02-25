M4 MacBook Air launch set for March, reports Bloomberg

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Apple plans to launch M4-powered MacBook Air laptops in March 2025, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. The company is “preparing its marketing, sales, and retail teams for the debut,” Gurman reports, citing unnamed sources.

Inventories of current models are being drawn down across Apple’s retail network. The company plans to maintain both 13-inch and 15-inch screen options.

Gurman’s earlier reporting identified the devices by their internal codenames J713 and J715. These laptops will use the same M4 chip that powers the latest iPad Pro, MacBook Pro, iMac, and Mac mini.

While specific features remain unconfirmed, multiple reports suggest Apple will address longstanding user requests. These potentially include expanding external display support, improving the built-in camera, and increasing maximum RAM beyond the current 24GB limit. Reports also suggest the M4 MacBook Air might offer a nano-texture display option previously exclusive to Pro models.

Apple is not expected to hold a dedicated event for the MacBook Air release. Instead, the company will likely announce the new models via press release in a few weeks, similar to other recent product refreshes. The MacBook Air update would follow Apple’s typical annual upgrade cycle, as the company released M3 versions in March 2024.

Base pricing will likely remain at $1,099 for the 13-inch model and $1,299 for the 15-inch version if Apple maintains its current pricing structure.

Meanwhile, Apple’s future product roadmap continues expanding. Gurman reports the company plans significant video recording improvements for iPhone 17 Pro models launching in September. Apple aims to persuade vloggers and content creators to “move away from standalone cameras” and rely more heavily on iPhone capabilities.

The company is also progressing with its modem development. After debuting the Apple C1 modem in the iPhone 16e, Apple is reportedly working on implementing its C2 modem in “higher-end iPhones” next year. The goal is to outperform Qualcomm’s modem technology and eventually integrate its modem directly into the main chipsets by 2028.