iPhone 13, 15 pro models axed amid new Apple releases

Photo from Apple

Apple officially discontinued two of its 2023 model iPhones following the recent release of the iPhone 16, which joined the iPhone 14, 14 Plus, 15, 15 Plus, SE, in the official lineup.

In streamlining its lineup, Apple is no longer selling the iPhone 13, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which are still available online and at third-party retail stores until inventory lasts.

The exit of the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max mark a significant cut in the availability of the tech company’s new artificial intelligence (AI) model—Apple Intelligence, which is now only available at Apple stores throughout the iPhone 16 lineup.

The regular AirPods 2 and 3 have also been replaced with two new models of AirPods 4, which now feature a new design, chip upgrades, and support for personalized spatial audio with dynamic head tracking.

Apple has quietly retired its FineWoven line of iPhone cases—though the material still appears in select Apple Watch bands and a wallet accessory, hinting at a more limited application moving forward.