HTC targets AI eyewear market with minimalist, AI-rich Vive Eagle

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 15 Aug 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

NSFW AI

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

htc ai eyewear vive eagle

High Tech Computer Corporation (HTC) launched its Vive Eagle smart glasses yesterday in Taiwan only, featuring advanced AI capabilities that directly compete with Meta’s popular Ray-Ban smart glasses but remain unavailable to global consumers.

The $520 glasses include voice-activated photography, real-time translation across 13 languages, and support for both ChatGPT and Google Gemini AI platforms. Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses currently cost $299 and use only Meta’s AI assistant.

    “VIVE Eagle represents HTC’s newest exploration in the realm of intelligent living and personal wearables,” said Charles Huang, HTC’s senior vice president. “By combining our pursuit of design excellence with expertise in immersive user experiences, this product is more than just a pair of glasses — it’s a way to live life with greater freedom.”

    The Vive Eagle weighs 49 grams and houses a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera with Zeiss sun lenses. Users activate features by saying “Hey VIVE, take a photo” or asking for restaurant recommendations through voice commands alone.

    HTC emphasized privacy protections that differ from Meta’s cloud-based approach. All user data is stored locally on the device with military-grade encryption. A built-in LED indicator lights up during recording, and the camera automatically disables if someone removes the glasses.

    The glasses offer superior battery life compared to Meta’s version. HTC’s 235mAh battery provides 36 hours of standby time and 4.5 hours of continuous music playback. Meta’s Ray-Ban glasses use a smaller 154mAh battery.

    Translation capabilities cover Arabic, Chinese, English, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Portuguese, Spanish, Korean, Thai, and Turkish. Meta’s glasses currently support only four languages for translation.

    Pre-orders run through August 31 via HTC’s website and select Taiwan retailers. The company partnered with Taiwan Mobile for telecom rate plans and 2020EYEhaus for fitting services.

    “We’re seeing growing demand for tech products that offer both functionality and a strong lifestyle aesthetic,” said James Chang, president of 2020EYEhaus. “Vive Eagle brings together beautiful design and practical features.”

    HTC has not announced international release plans. The Taiwan-only launch strategy contrasts with Meta’s global availability for Ray-Ban smart glasses.

    “Smart eyewear is a key enabler for making AI truly personal,” said Jamie Lin, Taiwan Mobile’s president. “Through this partnership with HTC, we are not only providing complete mobile rate plans and service experiences but also helping AI blend seamlessly into everyday life.”

    The glasses come in Berry, Coffee, Grey, and Black colors. Each purchase includes a two-year VIVE AI Plus subscription and a protective case.

    Retail availability begins September 1 in Taiwan through designated stores and Taiwan Mobile locations.

