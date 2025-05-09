Meta considers AI facial recognition in smart glasses without visible indicators

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Meta is developing “super-sensing” artificial intelligence (AI) technology for its next-generation smart glasses that can identify nearby people’s names through facial recognition. This plan raises serious privacy concerns as the company debates turning off the recording indicator light during use.

The facial recognition feature is planned for glasses codenamed “Aperol” and “Bellini” set to launch in 2026. The glasses would let users identify nearby people while also providing helpful reminders, like prompting users to grab forgotten keys or buy groceries when passing stores.

Users can opt into using facial recognition, but bystanders being scanned would have no way to consent or opt out.

According to The Information, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg has questioned whether future glasses should activate the recording indicator light when the device is scanning faces in “super-sensing” mode. Right now, Ray-Ban Meta glasses turn on a white LED while recording – a privacy feature likely influenced by past backlash over Google Glass.

Meta’s privacy changes appear linked to the new Trump administration’s tech policies. The Information reports that under President Trump’s second term, federal agencies have taken a more business-friendly approach to privacy rules.

Federal Trade Commission (FTC) Commissioner Melissa Holyoak recently called for a “flexible” approach to privacy. The agency even stopped using phrases like “surveillance advertising” when describing how companies track users. These changes might allow Meta to develop facial recognition with fewer limits than before.

Battery life remains a big challenge. Meta is testing live AI features on current Ray-Ban Meta glasses, but the battery dies after just 30 minutes. The company aims for its upcoming glasses to run the AI software for hours on a single charge.

The glasses are part of Meta’s growing wearable line, which includes a partnership with Ray-Ban that has sold 2 million units as of February 2025. The company is also working with Oakley on new glasses and plans to sell them in India for about 35,000 INR.

As tech companies compete to develop AI wearables, the tension between convenience and privacy grows stronger. Apple and Samsung are also creating their own smart glasses with AI assistants, suggesting facial recognition in wearables may soon become common despite ethical concerns.