How to Learn the Art of the Exit and Leave a Job Gracefully in 2025

In a perfect world, everyone would set off every morning to their dream job. But the reality is that you’re not going to love every job you ever have; some may try your patience more than others.

When it’s time to cut ties with an employer and move on to the next thing, you have a choice to make—will you depart gracefully and enhance your professional reputation, or will you give in to negative feelings and engage in ghosting, revenge, burning your bridges, or other unprofessional behavior?

Below is the etiquette guide you never knew you needed to leave your job gracefully this year. We’ll cover how to write a notice letter to inform your employer of your choice, as well as a few do’s and don’ts that could enhance or hinder your future prospects.

How to Say Goodbye

There is a right way and a wrong way to tell your boss you’re leaving. First, let’s talk about the right way.

Most companies have an exit policy obligating employees to give a certain amount of notice. Even if they don’t, giving your employer two weeks’ notice is considered good manners, as it allows a window to fill your position without putting them in a bind.

Ideally, you should give notice with a short resignation letter — whether printed or emailed — that explains your decision in respectful, professional terms. Even if you’re leaving under tough circumstances, try to express gratitude. This document adds a layer of formality and becomes something everyone can refer to later.

Still, don’t skip the conversation: telling your boss in person, if possible, shows maturity and opens space for a smoother transition.

Your letter can be a physically printed document or an email. Avoid resigning by text message or another form of chat.

Why not simply state your resignation in person? You still can, and should, do so if possible. Speaking with your supervisor shows respect and professionalism and opens the door to address any necessary issues. But your letter adds a layer of formality and becomes a document that all parties can refer to.

As with your letter, remain calm and speak respectfully. You don’t have to disclose all your reasons for leaving, and those you do share should be framed constructively rather than accusatorily.

DO:

Give appropriate advance notice

Resign in person if possible

Provide a notice letter

Remain respectful

DON’T:

Leave without providing notice

Resign by text, on social media, or on some other platform

Speak confrontationally

What, though, comes after you’ve announced your intentions? You’ll need to tie up loose ends and avoid burning your bridges.

How to Tie Up Loose Ends

Before your last day of work arrives, you’ll need to tie up loose ends, both at the office and concerning your future plans.

First, you may be expected to train your replacement or complete ongoing projects. This is one reason for giving ample notice. Check your contract for details and work with your supervisor to create and enact a smooth transition plan.

Next, you should get the company’s property in order. This may mean more than just cleaning out your desk. Be sure to return cell phones, laptops, or other devices, as well as electronic or digital files, credit cards, and other items.

At this time, you should also make sure your personal affairs are in order. In fact, doing so before you ever resign would be ideal. Try to save up for a few months’ expenses or have another job lined up before you resign.

DO:

Provide training and information for a smooth transition

Return company property

Make plans in advance for your next career move

DON’T:

Keep tools, equipment, or files that don’t belong to you

Refuse to train others

Quit without a plan

How to Build Your Bridges Rather Than Burning Them

Above, we’ve mentioned repeatedly the need to show respect and avoid acting in a confrontational manner, even if valid complaints influenced your decision to leave your job. You never know when you may cross paths with a former colleague, require a letter of recommendation, or network with others connected to your former employer. If you need to turn down another job offer, do so graciously.

You can stay in contact with former colleagues using non-invasive platforms like LinkedIn. When it comes to social media, be careful—never post negative comments about the company or former coworkers. Also, don’t reveal confidential details. Not only would this harm your relationship with them, but it could also tarnish your reputation if prospective employers came across it.

DO:

Maintain professional contacts

DON’T:

Speak negatively of your former employer or workmates on social media, at an interview, or anywhere else

Share trade secrets or confidential information

When you follow these steps to give proper notice of your leave, tie up the loose ends remaining after your absence, and maintain strong, positive relations with others, you’ll be setting yourself up for success at your next job.