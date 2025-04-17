TS Interactive LTD Unveils Online Companions: A New Platform for Adult Content Creators

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Nicosia, Cyprus – TS Interactive LTD is proud to announce the launch of Online Companions, an innovative platform tailored specifically for adult content creators. The website is now live and has achieved a significant milestone by partnering with CCBILL, a renowned payment gateway provider with over 20 years of experience in the adult industry.

A Comprehensive Suite for Content Creators

Online Companions offers an all-in-one platform that combines the best features of popular services like OnlyFans, MyFreeCams, and Mym.fans. Unlike other platforms that may offer exclusive communities, Online Companions provides public profiles and allows users to browse freely from one model to another. This unique feature ensures that all models — whether from live cam sites or not — are visible to users, maximizing their exposure and earning potential without needing external promotion.

Unique Features and Benefits

Adult Content with Finesse: To promote adult content with finesse, explicit material is not permitted in the public areas of the website. This approach encourages a focus on quality and creativity rather than competing for the most explicit content.

Diverse Content Options: The platform supports both live-streaming and pre-recorded content, catering to a wide range of preferences. It also welcomes non-nude models, broadening the definition of “adult” content.

Seamless Communication: The platform offers real-time translation in chatrooms, supporting all European languages. This feature enables users to read and write in their native language, ensuring effortless communication and breaking down language barriers with both other users and the models.

Attractive Business Model: Online Companions takes no fees on sales and monthly subscriptions, charging only a 20% commission on live tips and private recorded cam sessions. This business model is highly favorable for content creators looking to maximize their earnings.

Innovative Engagement Tools: The platform introduces unique features such as the “Looking for Private” option, allowing users to request private sessions from online creators, who can then apply to be chosen.

Advanced Analytics: Creators have access to a comprehensive dashboard with detailed statistics, including views, earnings, and user engagement metrics, to help optimize their content strategy.

Security and Privacy

Online Companions is committed to ensuring a safe and respectful environment for all users. Content is moderated both before and after it is published using a combination of artificial intelligence tools and human oversight. This dual approach helps to ensure that all content adheres to our platform’s guidelines and legal requirements, maintaining a high standard of user safety and satisfaction.

The platform emphasizes the privacy and security of both creators and users. All identifying information is protected using advanced IT protocols, and creators have the right to be forgotten. This ensures that the non-exclusive license granted to TS Interactive LTD is revoked upon account cancellation, preventing the use of their content for platform advertising. Additionally, models sign a non-disclosure agreement to protect user information.

Scalability and Future Plans

The platform currently supports up to 40,000 concurrent connections and has plans to expand its infrastructure to accommodate growth. Future developments include AI-driven features to help users find the best models and model-controlled tools for self-promotion.

Partnership and Marketing

With CCBILL as its payment gateway partner, Online Companions ensures reliable and secure transactions. The platform is actively promoting itself through Google Ads and an affiliate program that offers a 30% lifetime revenue share on profits.

Join the Revolution

Online Companions invites content creators and users to experience a new era in adult content creation. With hundreds of model requests already received and a growing user base, the platform is poised to become a leading destination for adult entertainment.