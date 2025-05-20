GIGABYTE goes full-stack AI at COMPUTEX—from servers to desktops

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

GIGABYTE showed off a wide range of artificial intelligence (AI)-focused products at COMPUTEX 2025 on May 19-20. The computer hardware maker is trying to become a one-stop shop for all AI hardware needs, from big data centers to home computers.

The AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX stood out as one of the most innovative products at the show. This external graphics device connects to laptops through Thunderbolt 5 ports, giving portable computers desktop-level performance. The AI BOX includes a water-cooled RTX 5090 graphics card with 32GB of memory and performs only 14% slower than direct connections.

According to GIGABYTE’s press release, the AORUS RTX 5090 AI BOX “evolves the eGPU beyond gaming to a full range of AI applications.” The company notes it’s “designed with the latest Thunderbolt 5 and USB4 interface” to provide “versatile connectivity and barrier-breaking performance.”

For consumers wanting pre-built systems, GIGABYTE introduced the AI TOP 100 Z890 desktop. This computer comes ready to use with Intel’s Core Ultra 9 285K processor, NVIDIA RTX 5090 graphics card, and 128GB of memory. The system targets AI enthusiasts, small businesses, and researchers who need powerful computing without building their own machines.

GIGABYTE also showed new X870/X870E motherboards with X3D Turbo Mode 2. This AI technology increases performance by up to 35%. The motherboards come in black and white “ICE” colors.

The company updated its software with AI TOP Utility 4.0, which now runs AI models with up to 685 billion parameters on local computers. Their GiMATE AI assistant on gaming laptops added a GiMATE Coder feature to help with writing computer code.

GIGABYTE also showed off new display monitors, including the M027Q28G with 280Hz WOLED technology and the FO27Q5P featuring an impressive 500Hz refresh rate with QD-OLED panels.

For data centers, GIGABYTE showcased GIGAPOD, their high-density rack-scale infrastructure that supports NVIDIA HGX and AMD Instinct. The GIGAPOD system uses Direct Liquid Cooling technology to handle the heat from powerful AI processing chips.

The company’s push into various AI hardware segments shows growing competition as manufacturers race to support increasingly demanding artificial intelligence applications across all computing platforms.

GIGABYTE did not announce prices or specific release dates for most of these new products during COMPUTEX.