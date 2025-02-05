Two-in-one: These FDA-cleared glasses help you see and hear

Published 5 Feb 2025

2 Nuance audio spsecs

EssilorLuxottica’s Nuance Audio “hearing glasses” became FDA-cleared, marking the first prescription eyewear to function as an over-the-counter hearing aid in the United States.

The glasses also achieved a CE marking under the Medical Devices regulation in the EU, bringing hearing assistance to neighborhood optical shops in early 2025.

    “We created an entirely new smart glasses form factor to support the two human senses we depend on the most,” said Francesco Milleri, Chairman and CEO of EssilorLuxottica. “We’re pleased now to turn our focus to getting this life-changing technology into the hands of people around the world who truly need it.”

    Nuance Audio uses beamforming microphone arrays and open-ear speakers to enhance conversation clarity while reducing background noise. The frames come with Transitions GenS lenses by default, but they can be fitted with any prescription. Users can adjust sound settings through a smartphone app or remote control.

    This technology targets the estimated 1.2 billion people worldwide who experience mild to moderate hearing difficulties. A fresh pair will be available at EssilorLuxottica’s 3,800 retail locations across the United States.

    Traditional hearing aids often cost thousands of dollars. But while EssilorLuxottica has yet to confirm its prices, industry estimates suggest the glasses might cost between $500 and $1,000.

    The hearing glasses currently offer limited style options – two shapes, two colors, and three sizes. This restricted range contrasts with EssilorLuxottica’s typical eyewear offerings but might expand as the technology develops.

    At the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2025, Nuance Audio was one of many smart glasses on display. “The first thing to note is that the latency is exceptional, and, when you think about it, really impressive. There’s no lag between hearing the person’s words and watching their lips move,” reported James Stables, a technology reviewer at Wareable.

    According to financial firm Equita’s analysis, the company expects to sell 2 million units by 2028. The basic model will cost approximately $1,000, positioning it well below standard hearing aid prices.

    Hearing assistance devices are transitioning to over-the-counter sales following recent FDA rule changes. This shift allows more companies to enter the market without the strict regulations that previously limited hearing aid distribution.

    Distribution will begin in the United States and Italy during the first quarter of 2025. By mid-year, the company will expand to France, Germany, and the United Kingdom. EssilorLuxottica is also exploring partnerships to widen distribution networks beyond optical retailers.

