BingX launches $300M AI Evolution plan to reshape crypto trading

Published 21 May 2025

Crypto Exchange BingX Rebrands, Unveils New Logo - Logo-Designer.co

BingX will invest $300 million over three years to embed artificial intelligence (AI) into its cryptocurrency trading platform, the company announced on May 20 during its seventh anniversary. The plan, called “BingX AI Evolution,” aims to change how users trade crypto by providing smart tools that help with market analysis and trading decisions.

“This is not just a product update — it’s a strategic reorientation,” said Vivien Lin, Chief Product Officer at BingX. The company operates from Panama City and serves more than 20 million users worldwide. It ranks among the top five platforms for crypto derivatives trading by user volume.

    Traders will soon benefit from AI tools that work around the clock. These include real-time market alerts, automatic portfolio health checks, and personalized trade recommendations. New users will get AI-powered help to answer questions and learn the ropes of crypto trading.

    For more experienced users, the platform will offer Smart Positioning Analysis to check portfolio health and a Pro Trader Recommender system that suggests copy trading options based on the user’s trading history.

    “In the future, AI will become a defining engine of our evolution, enabling faster and smarter experiences,” Lin said. “We want BingX to be more than just a trading platform — we want it to be a place where users feel empowered and genuinely supported by intelligent tools at every step of their journey.”

    The three-year plan includes creating a dedicated AI research institute that combines AI with Web3 technologies. BingX Labs, which has already put $15 million into early-stage Web3 projects, will now also support AI-focused decentralized projects.

    This push comes as AI sweeps through the financial world. BingX hopes to reduce uncertainty for traders and make complex trading strategies simpler through smart automation.

    The company isn’t just bolting on AI features for users. It plans to bring AI into its internal operations, gradually making intelligence part of its culture and how it makes decisions. This approach fits with the company’s vision to become what it calls an “AI-native” organization.

    “As AI grows more powerful, innovation must remain aligned with user needs and long-term trust,” Lin added. “This drives our commitment to leading AI integration in crypto with ambition and responsibility.”

    The announcement was shared during BingX’s seventh anniversary celebration, which included a video presentation outlining the company’s vision for the coming years.

