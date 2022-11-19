8 Best Android Apps to Up Your Instagram Game

It is hard to get noticed on Instagram, with over 1 billion monthly active users. Whether you want to make a lasting impression on your followers or become a popular influencer, you need something unique to keep your audience engaged. There are various apps on Google Play Store to help you attract popularity on Instagram.

So without further ado, here are the best Android apps to up your Instagram game and get more traction with your new posts.

1. StoryArt – Insta story maker

StoryArt is one of the best Android creative editing apps for creating Instagram stories from over 2000 ready-to-use templates. This free app allows you to create visually appealing stories with a few taps. It also offers various templates for reels and video stories that you can customize with your photos and videos in no time.

StoryArt allows you to create collages and plan your feed in advance. This app will enable you to access post templates and highlight covers to make your profiles more appealing. You can use this app to add texts, backgrounds, filters, and animated effects to your stories. The cutout animations are also fun and interesting to add a visual appeal to your stories and posts.

You can also use this app to trim videos, add filters, and animations to your videos in no time. The app has an easy-to-navigate UI and offers an ad-free experience. If you like the app, you can upgrade to its pro version to access the Brand kit to create branded content for Instagram.





2. GoDaddy Studio: Graphic Design

GoDaddy Studio is a complete graphic designing tool for Instagram and other social media platforms. You can use it for easy photo editing and graphic design creation. It is an ideal tool for marketers to create Instagram posts, stories, Facebook banners, collages, and logos.

Use it to level up your photo editing game with tools to change backgrounds and take photo cutouts for product catalogs. You can also create videos with graphics, images, and filters or combine photos and videos to develop interesting reel content.

In addition to the ready-to-use templates, Godaddy Studio allows you to create custom design projects for your marketing campaign. The project design feature will enable you to create design projects from scratch. You can use this feature to create something unique with the help of graphics, shapes, color palettes, text fonts, etc.

Godaddy Studio lets you create a free one-page website for your Instagram bio containing links to all your social media platforms. Try this app for an ad-free experience and clean UI presenting handy and easy-to-use features. Overall, it is a great free app for effortless photo editing and graphic designing. To do more with Godaddy Design Studio, you can also go for the pro version with a seven days free trial and gain unlimited access to all the tools in the app.





3. Canva

Canva is one of the best graphic designing platforms, with over 100 million users worldwide. It is a great app for creating engaging posts, stories, and reels for Instagram. Canva offers templates to help you create impressive Instagram posts and stories with a few taps. You can easily customize these templates and edit texts to make something unique for your Instagram profile.

Unlike other graphic designing and video editing apps, Canva offers a range of Instagram reel templates. These templates are ideal for creating travel, DIY, product catalog, and various other types of reels to make you stand out from the crowd. Use this app to improve your followers’ engagement with eye-catchy designs. Canva helps you choose the right content size for your posts, reels, stories, and ads, depending on the Instagram size guide.

Canva is also a great platform to get posts and story inspiration for Instagram. You can also get the pro version if you wish to create branded content. The pro version gives you unlimited access to brand kit and brand templates to make a unique presence on Instagram.





4. Video Editor & Maker – InShot

InShot is a widely used photo and video editing app with over 500 Million downloads from Google Play Store. The app offers a fairly easy-to-use interface with various video editing features to create eye-catchy Instagram reels. You can use it to trim videos, cut or delete a part, merge clips, adjust speed, and add filters to videos.

The app also offers a free vlog music library to add the desired sound effects to your videos. The app also allows you to add your music or voice-over to personify your Instagram reels further. Inshot doesn’t allow you to create custom sticker packs, but you can still choose from various animated stickers for your videos and play with text fonts to display over video clips.

The app is a good choice for photo editing as well. You can use it to take photo cutouts, change backgrounds, and add filters and effects to your pictures. Like Canva, it allows you to choose the ideal size for Instagram posts, stories, and reels. The free version of the app allows you to unlock premium stickers, text fonts, social media icons, graphics, and pro editing effects by watching ads. However, you can also upgrade to the pro version of the app to gain access to all the premium content at once.





5. Hootsuite

Hootsuite is a social media management platform for planning, scheduling, and posting new content on Instagram. It is a platform you can integrate with all your social media accounts to monitor and improve performance. You can use the Hootsuite Android app to curate content for Instagram and promote your content directly from the app.

Hootsuite also offers detailed performance analytics for your social media accounts. You can monitor activities, manage comments and messages for all social media accounts from a centralized place. It is a premium platform that offers four subscription plans. However, you can begin with a 30-day free trial to test the platform before subscribing.

Hootsuite allows you to add up to 35 social media accounts with the business plan. It allows you to add, remove, and manage accounts directly from your Android phone. You can also opt for the Enterprise plan to manage over 50 social media accounts from a centralized place. The Hootsuite Android app allows you to post photos, videos, and GIFs while you are on the go. You can also use it to go through your content calendar and alter the frequency of posting directly from the app.





6. Buffer: Social Media Tools

Buffer is another social media management platform you can use to manage your Instagram audience. Unlike Hootsuite, Buffer is much more affordable and comes with a free plan for individuals and micro businesses. The free version allows you to add up to 3 social media channels and offers all the basic publishing tools. It also provides a free landing page builder to create a free one-page website for the link in bio section of your profile.

You can use Buffer to schedule, plan and post content on Instagram and other social media platforms. This app gives you access to detailed analytics, including deep insights and engagement data about everything you post. These features help in tracking performance and planning your upcoming posts accordingly. With Buffer, you can create stories and posts directly from the app. You can also set reminders for scheduled posts and stories so that you never miss publishing at your scheduled time.





7. Snapseed

Snapseed is a free photo editing app that offers many advanced editing features for free. It comes with an easy-to-use interface for coming up with Instagrammable pictures with a few taps. You can use Snapseed to fine-tune your images by adjusting brightness, saturation level, and contrast to create stunning photos for Instagram.

The healing tool in Snapseed allows you to eliminate unwanted elements in images like objects, cars, people, etc. to create perfect images. You can also beautify dull images with the brush tool. The brush tool allows you to edit specific areas of photos for saturation, exposure, contrast, and temperature to get a perfect shot for Instagram.

The perspective tool is a must-try if you want to add more of the surrounding background in your Instagram posts and stories. Snapseed offers many other tools like White Balance, Curves, Drama, and Double Exposure to make your Instagram content outshine.





8. Splice – Video Editor & Maker

Splice is a powerful app for creating and editing videos. It is a free app that offers advanced editing features and allows you to download and post videos without any watermark. It enables you to trim clips, change video speed, add slide shows and music to your Instagram reels. Simply choose your desired aspect ratio for Instagram reels or stories to have the perfect video size.

You can use Splice to create travel clips, tutorial reels, and vlogs without investing hefty hours in editing. Unlike other free apps, Splice offers a free music library with thousands of free music tracks. You can use this app to add text to your video in your desired font and size. Splice makes it handy to merge videos, add overlays and add voice over your video. You can also combine pictures and clips to create engaging Instagram reels, all for free.





Time to Boost Your Instagram Following

Instagram has a large user base. That is why you need a unique set of tools to make your content stand out from the crowd. Here we have listed the best Android apps for Instagram to help you create stunning content and win more followers over time. So, try them out, and don’t forget to share how it turned out for you.