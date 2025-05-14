Apple’s iOS 19 brings AI battery management to fix iPhone 17 Air’s power issues

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Apple will introduce an artificial intelligence (AI) feature to improve iPhone battery life in its September iOS 19 update. The technology aims to help the upcoming ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air overcome power limitations caused by its smaller battery.

The AI-powered battery management system will analyze how users interact with their devices and automatically adjust settings to save power, according to a May 12 report from Bloomberg. This new tool will be part of Apple’s broader Apple Intelligence platform.

“The enhancement will analyze how a person uses their device and make adjustments to conserve energy,” Gurman wrote.

Apple faces a physical challenge with its new iPhone 17 Air model, which will be significantly thinner than current iPhones. The slimmer design means a smaller battery, potentially leading to shorter battery life. The AI battery feature aims to solve this problem without requiring users to manually adjust settings.

The system relies on battery data collected from millions of iPhone users. This information helps the AI learn usage patterns and predict the best times to reduce power consumption for specific apps and features.

All iOS 19-compatible iPhones will benefit from the feature, not just the iPhone 17 Air. The update will also add a lock-screen indicator showing estimated charging time for the device.

Google did something similar with its Adaptive Battery feature on Android phones back in 2018. Google’s system also analyzes phone usage patterns to determine which apps to restrict in the background.

The announcement comes as Apple works to catch up with competitors in the AI space. The company has faced some setbacks with its Apple Intelligence rollout, including indefinite delays for a planned Siri upgrade.

Beyond battery improvements, iOS 19 will bring other significant changes. Reports suggest a major interface redesign codenamed “Solarium,” featuring a glassy aesthetic with more dimensional app icons and menus. The update also aims to make iPads and Macs work more similarly.

Apple plans to show off iOS 19 at its Worldwide Developers Conference on June 9, with public release expected alongside new iPhone models in September.

For users interested in AI features, iOS 19 continues Apple’s integration of intelligence across its ecosystem. Last year’s update introduced tools for text editing, notification summaries, and image cleanup. An AI doctor feature codenamed “Mulberry” is also in development for the Health app, though it won’t arrive until 2026.