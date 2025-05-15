Google rolls out AI-powered scam detection for Android phones

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

Google announced new security features for Android phones on Tuesday that will block scammers from tricking people during phone calls. These updates use artificial intelligence (AI) to spot scams and stop criminals from taking control of users’ devices.

“The scammers are really upping the bar on what they are trying to do,” said Sameer Samat, Google’s Android ecosystem president. “And so we felt like we had to match that.”

The security update, revealed during Google’s pre-I/O Android Show, targets several vulnerabilities that scammers frequently exploit. When users receive calls from unknown numbers, Android will now block attempts to sideload apps, disable Google Play Protect, or grant accessibility permissions that could give attackers control of the device.

Scam detection in Google Messages is being expanded to catch more fraudulent texts. The on-device AI can now spot crypto scams, gift card tricks, fake bank messages, bogus tech support requests, and the increasingly common fake toll road billing messages.

These protections come as text-based scams have surged. The FBI received about 60,000 complaints about fake toll road messages in 2024. The Federal Trade Commission reports that consumers lost $470 million to text scams last year.

For banking security, Google is working with UK banks, including Monzo, NatWest, and Revolut. If someone tries to open their banking app while sharing their screen with an unknown caller, the phone will show a warning and offer an option to end both the call and screen sharing with one tap.

Dave Kleidermacher, VP of Engineering for Android Security and Privacy, emphasized the on-device nature of these protections. “This happens completely on the device and is applied only with conversations with non-contacts,” he explained in a blog post.

Additionally, the update enhances theft protection features. Google’s Identity Check, already available on some Pixel and Samsung devices, will expand to more Android phones. This feature will enforce biometric verification when users change critical settings at an untrusted location.

The release of Android 16 will introduce the Advanced Protection Program. Previously available only for Google accounts, this comprehensive security suite will allow users to activate Google’s strongest protections with a single toggle on any device.

Later this year, Google will make it harder for thieves to factory reset stolen phones and will add security questions to prevent unauthorized remote locking.

Google is also transforming its Find My Device feature into “Find Hub,” a system that locates not just phones but any item with a Bluetooth tag. Find Hub will add satellite connectivity later this year to work in areas without cell service.

These security improvements come ahead of Google I/O, the company’s annual developer conference, where Android 16 will likely take center stage next week.