Premiere Pro update lets editors stretch 4K footage with AI-generated frames

Adobe released Generative Extend for Premiere Pro 25.2 on April 2, 2025, allowing video editors to extend clips by up to two seconds and saving filmmakers from headaches and expensive reshoots.

The new feature, announced at NAB 2025 in Las Vegas, uses Adobe’s Firefly artificial intelligence (AI) to generate additional 4K frames and ambient audio when editors need footage to last longer. Editors can also extend audio tracks separately by up to ten seconds.

“Generative Extend is the first Firefly-powered feature in Premiere Pro, and the first tool of its kind to help editors seamlessly extend video and audio frames to achieve perfectly timed edits,” Ashley Still, senior vice president at Adobe, told CNET.

The tool addresses a common problem in video production. When footage cuts off too soon or editors need smoother transitions, they typically must schedule expensive reshoots. Generative Extend offers an alternative by analyzing existing frames to create matching content.

Adobe packed two other AI features into Premiere Pro 25.2. A smart search tool called Media Intelligence finds specific moments in your footage without manual tagging. The software can now also translate video captions into 27 languages automatically.

After an initial free period, Adobe will charge for Generative Extend through its Firefly credit system. Basic Creative Cloud subscribers receive 500 monthly generation credits, while full Creative Cloud package subscribers get 1,000 credits. Adobe also offers a separate Firefly credit subscription starting at $10 for 2,000 monthly credits.

The company hasn’t specified exactly how many credits each video extension will cost. Credit price “will vary based on the format, frame rate, and resolution of your video,” according to Adobe.

To keep things transparent, Adobe labels all AI-generated content in the timeline. The software also adds special metadata to let viewers know which parts were created by AI. Adobe promises they don’t use customers’ videos to train their AI systems.

Premiere Pro 25.2 also includes a new color management system that automatically converts log and raw footage to HDR or SDR formats, making it easier for editors to work with professional camera footage.

Together, these new features represent a major step forward for video editors facing tight deadlines and limited budgets.

The software update is available now for all Premiere Pro subscribers.