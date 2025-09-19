Zoom AI Companion can now join Teams and Meet calls to take notes

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Zoom will extend its artificial intelligence (AI) note-taking tool to Microsoft Teams and Google Meet starting this month, letting workers use one assistant across competing video platforms for the first time.

The San Jose-based company announced Wednesday at its Zoomtopia conference that AI Companion 3.0 can join meetings on rival services. Users won’t need to switch between different tools depending on which platform their colleagues prefer.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“With AI Companion 3.0, our agentic AI can understand users’ specific context, priorities, and goals to help them cut through the noise, focus on what matters most, and drive meaningful business outcomes,” said Smita Hashim, Zoom’s chief product officer, in the company’s blog.

The cross-platform feature arrives as companies juggle multiple video conferencing tools. Some departments use Teams because it comes with Microsoft Office. Others prefer Meet for Google integration. Now Zoom’s AI can take notes regardless of the platform.

Beyond note-taking, the upgraded AI suggests which meetings workers can skip. The “free up my time” feature analyzes calendars to identify optional attendees and recommends focus time blocks.

“It can look at your context and participation. Based on that… it can recommend you skip and you can ask the host to send you a summary,” Hashim said.

Zoom faces competition from specialized note-taking services like Otter, Granola, and Circleback, which already work across platforms. But Zoom includes these features at no extra cost for paid Workplace accounts.

The company will also introduce photorealistic avatars in December. These digital stand-ins track facial movements when workers aren’t “camera-ready”. CEO Eric Yuan previously stated that he envisions a future where these “digital twins” attend meetings and answer emails automatically.

Real-time voice translation launches in December as well, supporting nine languages, including English, Chinese, French, and Arabic.

Meeting prep features arrive first in October. The AI will generate agendas, action items, and key insights prior to meetings.

Support for Teams begins in September 2025, with Google Meet following shortly after. WebEx compatibility comes later, the company said.

Privacy remains a concern with AI note-takers. A lawsuit filed against competitor Otter in August claims the service lacked proper consent to record private conversations.

Zoom emphasized it doesn’t use customer content to train AI models. The company uses a federated approach, combining models from OpenAI and Anthropic with its own specialized language models.

In the workplace software competition, Zoom bets on being useful everywhere rather than forcing its users into one ecosystem. Whether that strategy drives growth remains uncertain, as the company reported just 2.9 percent revenue growth year-over-year.