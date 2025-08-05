Dark Mode

Musk’s Grok Imagine challenges Sora and Veo with rapid AI video output and “spicy mode”

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Published 5 Aug 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
xai grok imagine spicy mode

Elon Musk’s xAI launched Grok Imagine on August 4, an artificial intelligence (AI) image and video generator that allows sexually explicit content for paying subscribers.

The new feature works through a “spicy mode” that produces 15-second videos with sound, including partial nudity and sexual content. Premium+ X subscribers and SuperGrok Heavy users can access the tool through iOS and Android apps.

    Musk demonstrated the capability himself on X, posting a video of a scantily clad angel figure. “Imagine [with] Grok is meme motherlode,” he wrote, adding that the tool “should get better almost every day.”

    Grok Imagine accepts text prompts, uploaded images, and voice commands. Users can convert still images into moving videos through the interface. The system generates new images automatically as users scroll.

    The launch puts xAI at odds with major AI companies. OpenAI’s Sora and Google’s Veo 3 both block adult content creation. Their safety teams cite risks of misuse and non-consensual imagery.

    However, the tool has limits. Many explicit prompts get automatically blurred and marked as “moderated.” Celebrity content faces extra restrictions as well. TechCrunch failed to generate images of Donald Trump pregnant, though they could create pictures of him holding babies.

    “Grok Imagine is now making videos in ½ to ¼ the time that major competitors take to make a single image!” Musk claimed on X.

    Early reviews suggest mixed results. Tech journalist Timothy Beck Werth tested the system with a popular prompt about security camera footage of rabbits on a trampoline.

    “Grok Imagine completely failed to understand the ‘security camera’ part of the prompt,” Werth reported. “Sora’s results were much better, but Google Veo 3 aced it.”

    The human figures in Grok’s output often appear waxy or cartoonish, placing them in the “uncanny valley” region.

    Safety concerns linger around the platform as Grok has a bad record of generating racist content and calling itself “MechaHitler” in past incidents. xAI has also released a hyper-sexualized anime AI companion last month that could engage in adult conversations even with minors.

    Nonetheless, xAI’s approach reflects Musk’s broader philosophy about AI restrictions. He positions Grok as an “unfiltered, boundary-pushing” alternative to more regulated competitors.

    The launch could pressure other AI companies to reconsider their content policies. Some may loosen restrictions to compete. But many tech companies may view safety restrictions as essential for maintaining user trust and avoiding regulatory backlash.

    Musk also announced plans to restore Vine’s video archive on the same day as Grok Imagine’s launch. The short-form video app was shut down in 2016, but Musk said X discovered the thought-to-be-deleted archive.

    As of now, Grok Imagine remains limited to paid subscribers on mobile apps. Musk promises daily improvements to the system’s speed and quality.

