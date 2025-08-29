WhatsApp’s new AI assistant rewrites texts while keeping conversations private

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

WhatsApp launched a private artificial intelligence (AI) writing assistant on Wednesday to help users improve messages without sharing personal data with the company.

The new tool, called Writing Help, suggests better ways to write messages in professional, funny, or supportive styles. Users tap a pencil icon while typing to access the feature.

Meta built the system using Private Processing technology that encrypts all requests. Neither WhatsApp nor Meta can read users’ original messages or the AI suggestions, the company said.

“Sometimes you know what you want to say, but just need a little help with how to say it,” WhatsApp said in announcing the feature.

The privacy approach differs from other AI writing tools, where companies may review conversations. Meta worked with security researchers to test the system’s privacy protections.

Writing Help works in both individual and group chats. The AI offers different message versions that users can select or edit further before sending. Recipients cannot tell if messages used AI assistance.

The feature starts rolling out in English to users in the United States and several other countries. Meta plans to add more languages and regions later this year, but gave no specific dates.

Users must turn on Private Processing in their settings to access the tool. The feature stays off by default, giving users control over whether to use AI assistance.

The launch comes as messaging apps compete to add AI features. Telegram, Microsoft, and Google have all added similar writing tools to their platforms in recent months.

Writing Help targets business users who need professional messages and non-native English speakers seeking grammar help. The tool particularly helps people communicate clearly across language barriers.

This marks WhatsApp’s second AI feature this year. The company added Message Summaries in June to help users catch up on unread group chat conversations.

Both features reflect Meta’s broader push to integrate AI across its platforms while addressing user privacy concerns that have plagued other AI services. The company worked with security researchers at NCC Group and Trail of Bits to validate its Private Processing architecture.

The gradual rollout may frustrate users in regions without access, as WhatsApp has not announced availability dates for other countries or languages beyond English.

Meta’s approach suggests the company believes privacy-preserving AI tools could become a key differentiator as more users seek AI assistance with daily communication tasks.