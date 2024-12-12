“Stop hiring humans” billboards provoke backlash against AI amid tech layoffs

We do not endorse or support the use of AI tools to alter images of individuals without their explicit consent. Using AI clothes remover tools in this way can violate privacy, ethical standards, and legal regulations, potentially leading to serious consequences. Our recommendations focus on AI tools for legitimate and creative purposes, such as artistic projects or professional editing, ensuring respect for privacy and consent.

A new advertising campaign by AI startup Artisan has sparked a backlash in San Francisco for promoting the replacement of human workers with AI. The campaign, which debuted in December 2024, features dystopian messages like “Stop hiring humans” and “Artisans won’t complain about work-life balance,” plastered on billboards and bus shelters across the city.

The campaign’s purpose and public response

Artisan, founded by 23-year-old Jaspar Carmichael-Jack, is marketing its AI employee platform as a cheaper and more efficient alternative to human labor. “We wanted something that would draw eyes—you don’t draw eyes with boring messaging,” said Carmichael-Jack. While the company’s ads have been criticized as mean-spirited and dystopian, the CEO defended them as a reflection of the changing nature of work. “They are somewhat dystopian, but so is AI,” he added.

The billboards were part of Artisan’s strategy to boost brand awareness and attract new clients for its AI-powered tools, which the company claims cost 96% less than hiring a human employee. According to Carmichael-Jack, the controversial messaging has already led to a spike in sales leads.

Widespread criticism went rampant on social media and from industry professionals. Reddit threads and Bluesky posts have compared the billboards to something out of a Black Mirror episode, with one user writing, “This makes me want to scream and throw bricks at it.” Many commentators see the ads as a tone-deaf insult to workers already grappling with tech layoffs and economic uncertainty.

British journalist Natalie Fear called the campaign a “dystopian nightmare” in an article for Creative Bloq. Fear also pointed out the irony of the company’s name, Artisan, which traditionally refers to skilled human craftspeople.

A risky strategy

Artisan’s campaign highlights the growing tension between AI adoption and job security. The billboards emerged in a context of mass layoffs across the tech industry, where automation has increasingly replaced human labor. While some argue that AI can free workers from repetitive tasks, others worry about its long-term impact on employment opportunities and the quality of work.

Artists and creative professionals are also worried about AI’s encroachment on their fields. Recently, a coalition of professionals signed an open letter calling for stricter regulations on AI to prevent unethical practices.

While Artisan’s provocative approach has succeeded in grabbing attention, it raises questions about the ethical implications of using controversy as a marketing tool. “The truth is that nobody cares about what you’re doing unless you give them a reason to care,” Carmichael-Jack admitted in a LinkedIn post.

Whether the campaign’s benefits will outweigh its reputational risks remains to be seen. As the debate over AI’s role in the workforce continues, campaigns like Artisan’s may fuel more conversations—and controversies—about the future of work.