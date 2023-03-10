Realme Wants Your Vote for Its First Foldable: Flip or Fold

Realme VP and international business group president Madhav Sheth tweeted about which phone the company should launch next: Realme Fold or Realme Flip. With its first foldable phone, Realme will compete against Samsung foldable, which dominates the foldable smartphone market in both flip and fold form factors.

Over the past few years, the foldable smartphone space has been getting more options, with oppo, Xiaomi, Huawei, Tecno, and Motorola, among others, trying to dethrone Samsung by onboarding the foldable phone bandwagon. Now, Realme also wants to throw its hat in the foldable ring. The company is polling its followers if they would prefer a flip-style clamshell foldable device or a massive book-style folding device.

This isn’t the first time we heard about Realme’s first foldable device. Back in 2021, we looked at what could be the first Realme foldable phone through patent images. It revealed the device’s name, the Realme GT 2 Fold, and its vertical folding mechanism. The patent images also revealed that the device could feature an 8-inch primary display and a 6.5-inch cover screen. Furthermore, it had a dual rear camera setup featuring two 50MP shooters.

All the rumors indicated a launch event in 2022, but we now know it never happened. The company chose to avoid the market and concentrate on creating standard slab phones to reach a vast user base. And now, after over a year, it seems like the company is finally ready to step into the foldable segment and could launch its pioneer foldable later this year.

While there is no confirmation of when Realme will launch a flip or fold-style smartphone or both, we expect to learn more about Realme’s first foldable device in the near future. Expect the design and specification of the device to surface online in the coming days.

Source