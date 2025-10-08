ChatGPT can now run Spotify, Canva, and Zillow — all inside one chat

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

OpenAI will let developers build apps that work inside ChatGPT, turning the chatbot into a platform where users can book trips, design graphics, and search for homes without switching apps.

CEO Sam Altman made the announcement Monday at the company’s DevDay conference in San Francisco. The new Apps software development kit (SDK) provides developers with tools to connect their services to ChatGPT’s interface.

“This will enable a new generation of apps that are interactive, adaptive and personalized, that you can chat with,” Altman said.

The apps launch today for ChatGPT Free, Plus, Go, and Pro users worldwide, except in the European Union. Seven companies went live at launch: Booking.com, Canva, Coursera, Expedia, Figma, Spotify, and Zillow. Eleven more will follow in the coming weeks, including DoorDash, Target, and Uber.

Users activate apps by typing their names in conversation. Asking “Spotify, make a playlist for my party this Friday” opens the music service within the chat window. ChatGPT can also suggest relevant apps based on context.

Engineer Alexi Christakis demonstrated the system at DevDay. He asked Canva to create posters for a dog-walking business discussed earlier with ChatGPT. The chatbot sent commands to Canva, which returned several design options within minutes. All of this happened without opening a separate browser tab.

The technology operates through the Model Context Protocol, an open standard that enables ChatGPT to connect to external tools. Developers can design interactive interfaces that appear as inline cards, expand to full screen, or use picture-in-picture for videos.

ChatGPT can monitor what users do inside these apps. When watching a Coursera video, users can ask the chatbot to explain concepts from the lesson without specifying timestamps. The system knows what’s playing and responds accordingly.

Josh Weisberg, Zillow’s Head of Artificial Intelligence (AI), said the integration makes real estate search more natural. “Together with OpenAI, we’re bringing a first-of-its-kind experience to millions — a conversational guide that makes finding a home faster, easier, and more intuitive,” he said.

The Apps SDK entered preview on Monday. OpenAI will accept app submissions for review later this year. The company also plans to launch a directory where users can browse available apps.

Details on how developers can charge for their apps will come “soon,” according to Altman. OpenAI recently added Instant Checkout to ChatGPT, which could support paid apps.

Privacy rules require apps to collect only necessary data and display clear policies. Users must approve connections before apps access their information.

The move gives developers access to ChatGPT’s 800 million users.