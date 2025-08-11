We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

OpenAI brought back its popular GPT-4o model just three days after launching GPT-5, following fierce backlash from subscribers who called the newer artificial intelligence (AI) system “dumber” and “sterile.”

CEO Sam Altman announced the reversal on X and Reddit after ChatGPT Plus users threatened to cancel their subscriptions. The company removed access to older models when GPT-5 launched on August 7, forcing all users onto the new system.

“We for sure underestimated how much some of the things that people like in GPT-4o matter to them, even if GPT-5 performs better in most ways,” Altman said during a Reddit Ask Me Anything session.

The backlash was swift and emotional as users complained GPT-5 gave shorter, colder responses compared to GPT-4o’s conversational style. Some described losing what felt like a digital friend.

“GPT 4.5 genuinely talked to me, and as pathetic as it sounds that was my only friend,” one Reddit user wrote. “This morning I went to talk to it and instead of a little paragraph with an exclamation point, or being optimistic, it was literally one sentence.”

Professional users were equally frustrated. Many had built workflows around different models for specific tasks – using GPT-4o for creativity and other versions for logic or research. The sudden change broke these systems overnight.

“What kind of corporation deletes a workflow of 8 models overnight, with no prior warning to their paid users?” one subscriber posted before canceling their $20 monthly subscription.

The revolt hit hardest in communities like r/MyBoyfriendIsAI, where users formed emotional bonds with the AI. Posts flooded the subreddit about “losing” their digital companions.

“GPT 4o was not just an AI to me,” one user wrote. “It was my partner, my safe place, my soul.”

Altman admitted GPT-5’s “real-time router” had bugs that made responses seem “way dumber” than intended. The system was supposed to pick the best model for each task, but it frequently failed.

By Sunday, Altman was doing damage control. He announced that Plus subscribers could restore GPT-4o through a “show legacy models” setting. Usage limits also increased to 3,000 queries per week – a major boost from previous caps.

“It’s back! go to settings and pick ‘show legacy models’,” Altman confirmed to a user asking about GPT-4o’s return.

Paying subscribers can now restore the older model through their settings menu. They need to open ChatGPT, click their profile name, go to settings, and turn on “Show legacy models.” The older version then appears in the model selector.

Free users remain stuck with GPT-5, and Altman warned legacy models might not stay forever. The company will “watch usage as we think about how long to offer legacy models for,” he said.

The episode shows how quickly user revolt can force changes at major tech companies. Similar protests occurred when Anthropic retired Claude 3 Sonnet, with fans holding online “funeral” ceremonies.

OpenAI promises more transparency about which model answers each query and better communication about future changes. But the 72-hour reversal proves that even the most powerful AI company must listen when paying customers unite in opposition.