NVIDIA to pour $100B into OpenAI for 10GW AI supercomputers

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

NVIDIA will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build massive artificial intelligence (AI) data centers requiring 10 gigawatts of power, with the money flowing right back to NVIDIA through chip purchases. The companies announced on Monday from their Silicon Valley headquarters.

The partnership creates what analysts call a financial circle. OpenAI will use NVIDIA’s cash to buy millions of NVIDIA’s processors. This arrangement secures years of revenue for the chipmaker while providing OpenAI with the computing power it needs for next-generation AI.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

“Nvidia invests $100 billion in OpenAI, which then OpenAI turns back and gives it back to Nvidia,” said Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, during a CNBC interview. “I feel like this is going to be very virtuous for Jensen.”

Ten gigawatts equals the output of about ten nuclear reactors. It would power between 4 and 5 million graphics processors, matching NVIDIA’s entire chip production for this year.

NVIDIA will invest its first $10 billion when OpenAI completes the first gigawatt of infrastructure. Future investments will happen at whatever valuation OpenAI reaches at that time, according to a person familiar with the deal who requested anonymity. OpenAI currently sits at a $500 billion valuation.

The first systems are expected to come online in late 2026, utilizing NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin platform. These chips don’t exist yet, but NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang promised they’ll be a “big, big, huge step up” from current technology.

“Everything starts with compute,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

The circular deal structure benefits both companies. NVIDIA secures a massive, guaranteed customer for years to come. OpenAI gets the capital it needs without giving up much control, since NVIDIA takes non-controlling shares.

Wall Street loved the arrangement. NVIDIA stock jumped nearly 4 percent on Monday, adding $170 billion to its market value. The company now sits near $4.5 trillion in total worth.

OpenAI already works with Microsoft, Oracle, and SoftBank on various infrastructure projects. It recently joined the Stargate project, a $500 billion AI plan.

“NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” Huang said in a press release. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward—deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

The companies plan to finalize details in the coming weeks. Neither explained how they’ll source the enormous amount of electricity needed, though other tech giants have turned to nuclear power for similar projects.