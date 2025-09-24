Dark Mode

NVIDIA to pour $100B into OpenAI for 10GW AI supercomputers

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 24 Sep 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

nvidia openai 10gw ai supercomputers

NVIDIA will invest up to $100 billion in OpenAI to build massive artificial intelligence (AI) data centers requiring 10 gigawatts of power, with the money flowing right back to NVIDIA through chip purchases. The companies announced on Monday from their Silicon Valley headquarters.

The partnership creates what analysts call a financial circle. OpenAI will use NVIDIA’s cash to buy millions of NVIDIA’s processors. This arrangement secures years of revenue for the chipmaker while providing OpenAI with the computing power it needs for next-generation AI.

    “Nvidia invests $100 billion in OpenAI, which then OpenAI turns back and gives it back to Nvidia,” said Bryn Talkington, managing partner at Requisite Capital Management, during a CNBC interview. “I feel like this is going to be very virtuous for Jensen.”

    Ten gigawatts equals the output of about ten nuclear reactors. It would power between 4 and 5 million graphics processors, matching NVIDIA’s entire chip production for this year.

    NVIDIA will invest its first $10 billion when OpenAI completes the first gigawatt of infrastructure. Future investments will happen at whatever valuation OpenAI reaches at that time, according to a person familiar with the deal who requested anonymity. OpenAI currently sits at a $500 billion valuation.

    The first systems are expected to come online in late 2026, utilizing NVIDIA’s next-generation Vera Rubin platform. These chips don’t exist yet, but NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang promised they’ll be a “big, big, huge step up” from current technology.

    “Everything starts with compute,” OpenAI CEO Sam Altman said. “Compute infrastructure will be the basis for the economy of the future, and we will utilize what we’re building with NVIDIA to both create new AI breakthroughs and empower people and businesses with them at scale.”

    The circular deal structure benefits both companies. NVIDIA secures a massive, guaranteed customer for years to come. OpenAI gets the capital it needs without giving up much control, since NVIDIA takes non-controlling shares.

    Wall Street loved the arrangement. NVIDIA stock jumped nearly 4 percent on Monday, adding $170 billion to its market value. The company now sits near $4.5 trillion in total worth.

    OpenAI already works with Microsoft, Oracle, and SoftBank on various infrastructure projects. It recently joined the Stargate project, a $500 billion AI plan.

    “NVIDIA and OpenAI have pushed each other for a decade, from the first DGX supercomputer to the breakthrough of ChatGPT,” Huang said in a press release. “This investment and infrastructure partnership mark the next leap forward—deploying 10 gigawatts to power the next era of intelligence.”

    The companies plan to finalize details in the coming weeks. Neither explained how they’ll source the enormous amount of electricity needed, though other tech giants have turned to nuclear power for similar projects.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    facebook ai dating assistant

    Facebook Dating’s new AI features want to make swiping obsolete

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    academic users doubles chatgpt usage

    ChatGPT usage doubles as schools reopen, hitting 78.3B tokens in a day

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    ai training reinforcement learning environments

    Silicon Valley turns to virtual environments to teach AI to work like humans

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    musk xai grok 4 fast

    Musk’s xAI introduces Grok 4 Fast—AI that costs 98% less but performs just as well

    Michael Anthony Bitoon

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat