New Eight Sleep Pod 5 uses AI to track heart rate, detect illness, and improve sleep

Eight Sleep launched its $6,099 Pod 5 on Wednesday, combining temperature control, snore detection, and health monitoring that can predict illness before symptoms appear. The pod uses artificial intelligence (AI) that learned from 10 million hours of sleep data to create what the company calls a health warning system.

“Usually what you start seeing a few days before you get sick is your heart rate starts going up compared to your baseline, your HRV starts going down and respiration might be accelerated,” said Matteo Franceschetti, co-founder and CEO of Eight Sleep. The system catches these early changes and sends alerts through the Eight Sleep app.

The Pod 5 has a mattress cover with sensors that track heart rate and breathing without requiring users to wear any devices. This approach means health tracking happens automatically while you sleep.

“Health Check is the future of health — where your bed acts as an early warning system for your body,” Franceschetti said. The company claims the system matches clinical-grade electrocardiogram accuracy with 99% precision in heart rate tracking.

The new Pod 5 also adds a temperature-controlled blanket that works with the mattress cover. Both parts can cool or heat from 55°F to 110°F, with different temperatures possible for each side of the bed. The system creates what Franceschetti calls a “cocoon effect of amazing temperature” around the sleeper.

When the smart bed detects snoring, it can raise the head position automatically, which clinical tests show reduces snoring by up to 45%. Speakers built into the base play relaxing sounds, including guided meditations developed with neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman.

“I really like these soundscapes because my pod starts playing them before I go to my bedroom in the night. It’s almost like I have a butler who prepares the bedroom for me,” Franceschetti said.

The system comes with a high price tag. The basic Core model with just the mattress cover and hub starts at $2,849. Adding the temperature-controlled blanket brings a queen-size to $4,099. The complete Ultra package with the adjustable base and speakers costs $6,099.

Eight Sleep also requires a monthly subscription starting at $17 for full features. The Pod 5 is available now in the US and several other countries with a 30-night trial period.