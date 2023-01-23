Leaked Mobvoi’s Ticwatch Pro 5 Render Reveals a Sleek Design

A few days after the launch event of the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 and W5+ Gen 1 SoCs for wearables last year, Mobvoi teased that its next TicWatch Pro would run on the newly launched chipset and deliver a 50% longer battery life. The teaser gave us a sneak peek at the textured rim of TicWatch Pro 3’s successor. While the company stopped short and only revealed the frame of the gear, leaker Kuba Wojciechowski shared a render of what could be the TicWatch Pro 5, giving us our first look at the device.

Since Mobvoi is a China-based company, it shouldn’t be surprising that it would ditch the number “4” and opt for “5” instead. For those unaware, it’s a superstition in Chinese culture that sees the number “four” as a symbol of bad luck/death.

Furthermore, the render reveals a few design changes that make it different from its predecessor. Gone are the two crowns that allow you to control your TicWatch Pro 3. Instead, you’ll get only one crown in the middle to use your TicWatch Pro 5. As mentioned above, it will feature a textured rim instead of the smooth frame we get with the previous model. Lastly, the bezel is noticeably slimmer than the last-gen unit.

For specifications, the leaker suggests that the watch will run on Wear OS 3 out of the box. Besides this, it will either come with the standard Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 Gen 1 or the “Plus” variant. While we don’t know which chipset the gear would have at the helm, we know it will be one of the first smartwatches to pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 SoC. These new chipsets look fantastic — at least on the paper spec sheet — but you’ll have to wait until its launch to learn more about it.