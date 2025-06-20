Midjourney launches video generator at 25x cheaper price than rivals

Written by Michael Anthony Bitoon
Michael Anthony Bitoon

Michael Anthony Bitoon is a news writer and software developer who loves technology, data, and video games. A recent graduate of the University of the Philippines Visayas, where he earned his Compu...

All Articles by Michael Anthony Bitoon

Published 20 Jun 2025

Fact checked by Sophia Feona Cantiller
Sophia Feona Cantiller

Sophia Feona Cantiller, a cum laude graduate in Computer Science from the University of the Philippines, swapped coding bugs for content buzz.

Her true love? Writing stories.

Aside f...

All Articles by Sophia Feona Cantiller
NSFW AI Why trust Greenbot

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

disclosure

a close up of a computer screen with the words mid - journey on it

Midjourney dropped its first video generator Wednesday, and the price point might just upend the entire artificial intelligence (AI) video market.

The V1 model takes any still image and transforms it into four different 5-second animated clips. Users can upload their own photos or grab images from Midjourney’s existing generators, then watch them spring to life with a simple click.

    Each video job costs about eight times more than generating a static image. But since every job delivers four videos totaling 20 seconds of content, users pay roughly the equivalent of one image generation per second of video.

    That pricing strategy puts Midjourney’s $10 monthly plan in direct competition with services costing 25 times more. Google’s Veo 3 runs $249.99 monthly. OpenAI’s Sora starts at $20.

    “This is amazing, surprising, and over 25 times cheaper than what the market has shipped before,” CEO David Holz announced in a blog post.

     

    5f771210 4d40 11f0 9bad 926cf4001eea

    Source: Midjourney

    The launch timing creates an interesting backdrop. Disney and Universal sued Midjourney just five days earlier, alleging the company trained its models on copyrighted characters without permission. The studios specifically flagged concerns about Midjourney’s upcoming video capabilities in their complaint.

    “Piracy is piracy. And the fact that it’s done by an AI company does not make it any less infringing,” Disney general counsel Horacio Gutierrez stated last week.

    Midjourney pressed ahead anyway. The tool offers two motion settings: low motion for subtle movements, such as gentle breezes or blinking, and high motion for dynamic camera work and subject animation. Users can extend individual clips up to 21 seconds by adding four-second increments.

    Initial reactions suggest that the company has hit its target audience. Perplexity AI designer Phi Hoang called the results “surpassing all my expectations” on social media.

    The video generator operates exclusively through Midjourney’s website and Discord server. Like the company’s image models, it requires a subscription starting at $10 monthly for basic access.

    Holz frames the video launch as part of bigger ambitions. He described V1 as “a stepping stone” toward creating “models capable of real-time open-world simulations” where users could explore AI-generated environments interactively.

    The company serves nearly 20 million users and earned $300 million in 2024, according to the recent lawsuit filed by Disney. Adding affordable video generation to that user base could significantly expand AI-generated content creation across social media and creative industries.

    Midjourney plans to adjust pricing and features based on usage patterns over the coming month as demand patterns emerge.

    NSFW AI

    Why trust Greenbot

    We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

    disclosure

    Related Articles

    image9 5

    Best Horny AI Chatbots You Can Try for Free

    Morris Munene
    google scale ai partnership

    Google ditches Scale AI over Meta ‘espionage’ fears

    Michael Anthony Bitoon
    AI boyfriend

    Best AI Boyfriend Apps and Sites for Free Chats

    Sophia Feona Cantiller

    Seduced AI Review: Safe Use, Features, and Alternatives

    Morris Munene

    Featured Stories

    Latest Posts

    Reviews

    Follow Android Beat