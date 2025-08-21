Meta rolls out AI voice translation for Reels, mimicking creators’ voices across languages

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

This article may contain affiliate links , meaning we may earn a commission if you click and make a purchase through these links.

We maintain a strict editorial policy dedicated to factual accuracy, relevance, and impartiality. Our content is written and edited by top industry professionals with first-hand experience. The content undergoes thorough review by experienced editors to guarantee and adherence to the highest standards of reporting and publishing.

Meta rolled out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered voice translation feature globally on Tuesday that automatically dubs Facebook and Instagram Reels into different languages while mimicking creators’ voices and syncing lip movements.

The tool is currently limited to English and Spanish at launch. Facebook creators with 1,000 or more followers and all public Instagram accounts can access the feature in markets where Meta AI operates.

Craving the latest in AI, tech breakthroughs, and futuristic innovation? Subscribe to Greenbot's Newsletter! Δ

Creators enable translations by selecting “Translate your voice with Meta AI” before publishing a Reel. The system utilizes AI to preserve the creator’s vocal tone and cadence in the translated version.

“ uses the sound and tone of your own voice so it feels authentically you,” Meta explained in its announcement.

The optional lip-sync feature adjusts mouth movements to match translated audio. This makes it appear the creator is speaking fluently in the target language.

“We believe there are lots of amazing creators out there who have potential audiences who don’t necessarily speak the same language,” said Adam Mosseri, Instagram’s head. “And if we can help you reach those audiences who speak other languages, reach across cultural and linguistic barriers, we can help you grow your following and get more value out of Instagram and the platform.”

Creators can review translations before publishing and toggle the feature on or off at any time. Rejecting a translation won’t affect the original Reel.

Any translated content will display a “Meta AI translation” label for transparency. Viewers can disable translated Reels in specific languages through their settings menu.

Meta recommends that creators face the camera directly, speak clearly, and avoid covering their mouths for the best results. The system supports up to two speakers, but it struggles to handle multiple speakers talking over each other. Background noise and music can reduce translation accuracy.

Meta also added a new analytics showing view counts by language. This helps creators track how translations expand their reach across different markets.

Facebook Page managers can also upload up to 20 manually dubbed audio tracks per Reel through Meta Business Suite. This option supports more languages than the AI tool but lacks automatic lip-syncing.

Meta first previewed voice translation technology at its Connect developer conference last year. The company says additional languages will arrive in future updates, but hasn’t specified which ones or when.

This handy feature comes as Meta restructures its AI division to focus on research, superintelligence, products, and infrastructure. Other tech companies have introduced similar features, with YouTube launching voice dubbing last year and Apple adding live translation to iOS messaging and calling apps.

The translation tool is available worldwide except in the European Union, the United Kingdom, South Korea, Brazil, Australia, Nigeria, Turkey, South Africa, Texas, and Illinois.