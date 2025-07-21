Le Chat gets Deep Research and voice chat in Mistral’s biggest update yet

We are committed to promoting tools and resources that align with ethical standards and respect for privacy. Our recommendations focus on products and services intended for legitimate, creative, and professional purposes. We strongly encourage responsible usage and adherence to applicable laws and guidelines to ensure a positive and respectful experience for all users.

French artificial intelligence (AI) company Mistral launched five new features for Le Chat on July 17, challenging ChatGPT and Google’s Gemini with research tools, voice chat, and multilingual capabilities.

The biggest addition is Deep Research Mode. This tool transforms Le Chat into a research assistant that breaks down complex questions, identifies sources, and generates reports with references.

“We believe this feature is going to be very relevant for both consumer and enterprise use cases,” said Elisa Salamanca, Mistral’s head of product. “For consumers, it can research travel and provide an exhaustive analysis of the best travel plans. And for enterprise work, it can do exhaustive research.”

Le Chat now talks back through Voxtral, Mistral’s voice model. Users can speak to the chatbot naturally without typing. The voice feature works fast enough for brainstorming walks or meeting notes.

Think Mode handles complex tasks in multiple languages. The feature uses Mistral’s Magistral reasoning model. Users can write proposals in Spanish, study legal ideas in Japanese, or switch languages mid-sentence.

Mistral targets enterprise customers differently than rivals. The company connects Le Chat to company data without using cloud servers. This approach appeals to banks, defense contractors, and government agencies with sensitive information.

Companies can analyze their internal data without uploading files anywhere. This sets Mistral apart from cloud-based competitors like OpenAI and Google.

The Projects feature organizes chats, files, and settings into separate workspaces. Each project remembers tool settings and stores uploaded documents. This helps with long-term work that spans multiple conversations.

Image editing rounds out the new features. Users can change AI-created pictures with simple commands like “remove this object.” The tool, built with Black Forest Labs, keeps character details while making requested changes.

All features are available across Mistral’s service tiers – Free, Pro, Team, and Enterprise. Users can access the upgraded Le Chat through chat.mistral.ai or mobile apps on iOS and Android.

ChatGPT and Gemini already offer similar research functions. However, Mistral’s multilingual approach and enterprise security focus could attract specific user segments. Mistral’s European location may also appeal to organizations wanting alternatives to U.S.-based AI platforms.

Still, the company faces tough competition. Established rivals have more users, bigger budgets, and proven business relationships. Success depends on whether Mistral’s unique features attract enough customers.